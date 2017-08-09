A lot of turnover on and off the field caused an unusually large dip in performance for one of Utah’s more storied football programs.
After weathering a 2-8 campaign a year ago, second-year coach Randy Johnson feels like he has his feet under him and he has enough returning talent to make a big leap in the slimmer Region 5.
“We played a lot of underclassmen a year ago,” Johnson said. “These kids are hungry. They’re ready, and they’re going to play with a chip on their shoulder. They’ve prepared themselves as best as they can, and I think we’re going to surprise some people this year.”
The Braves hit the weight room early and often throughout the offseason, and Johnson hopes that work pays off.
“We asked them if they would be willing to come in at 6 in the morning every other day to get a workout in during the winter,” he said. “Most of the kids ran with it, and they’ve made some pretty good strides. I think we’re going to be stronger. I hope we’re going to be a lot faster, and with the experience we’ve got coming back, I’m hoping it will pan out for us.”
BOUNTIFUL BRAVES
Coach • Randy Johnson, second year
Last season • 2-8, 1-4 in Region 5
State championships • 1979, 1990, 1991, 2002, 2003
Other title game appearances • 1959, 1964, 1975, 1981, 1999
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Davis, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Hunter, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Granger, 7p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Box Elder, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Roy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Layton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Viewmont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • at Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior Spencer Jorgensen returns as the starting quarterback and will be joined by fellow seniors Karsten Wersland, Kaden Walston and Tavin Dougher in the backfield. Wersland (6 foot, 215 pounds) is a load at fullback, while Walston runs at tailback and Dougher works in the slot. “They’re all ready to go,” Johnson said. “I’m anxious to see how they do.”
Ball hawks • Bountiful’s best playmaker, senior wideout/return specialist Jaxon Wood, returns. He will be the primary deep threat out on the perimeter and also be looking to snag a few balls on the defensive side as a cornerback. Newcomer Cooper Ohlson sets aside his basketball shoes for football spikes in his senior year. “We really like all the things that we see out of him so far,” Johnson said. “He might be kind of a surprise to everybody.” Senior tight end Garrett Buchanan (6-7) also will be a valuable target across the middle.
In the trenches • Seniors Seth Sudweeks, Mason Fauatea and Kade Larsen all bring varsity experience back to the offensive front and were key starters along the defensive front as well. Garrett Buchanan also will return as a starter at defensive end, while Johnson said there are “a number of kids” who will be filling out the defensive rotation.
Hit men • Cameron Hansen and Brigham Johnson, a pair of seniors at least 6 foot and 200 pounds, return to the middle of the defense at linebacker. The duo also can fill in at running back if necessary, so neither will shy away from contact on either side of the ball. Easton Allsop is another combo athlete who has experience at running back, but he’ll be lighting up people at safety.
Key returners • Jaxon Wood, Sr. (WR/CB); Spencer Jorgensen, Sr. (QB); Karsten Wersland, Sr. (FB/LB); Mason Fauatea, (OL/DE); Easton Allsop, (SS/FS)
Key losses • Kohle Newbold, QB; Cooper Parkinson, WR; Hunter Munk, LB; Norris Tukuafu, DE
The next wave • Cooper Ohlson, Sr. (WR); Dylan Brooks, So. (ATH); Charlie Johnson, So. (OL/DL)