Ball hawks • Bountiful’s best playmaker, senior wideout/return specialist Jaxon Wood, returns. He will be the primary deep threat out on the perimeter and also be looking to snag a few balls on the defensive side as a cornerback. Newcomer Cooper Ohlson sets aside his basketball shoes for football spikes in his senior year. “We really like all the things that we see out of him so far,” Johnson said. “He might be kind of a surprise to everybody.” Senior tight end Garrett Buchanan (6-7) also will be a valuable target across the middle.