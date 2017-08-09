In the trenches • The most promising part of the team, at least in terms of returners, is the offensive line. Three-year starter Jeffrey Montague (6-5, 270) is a college prospect at tackle. Another senior, Jaxson Laramie (6-2, 270), is set for a guard spot, along with senior Jacob Kilts (6-2, 270). In the middle is undersized but feisty senior Caden Smith (5-9, 150). “He’s meaner than hell,” Afuvai said. “You want to talk trench war, that’s it right there.” Defensively, Bonneville returns senior Zac Van Tassell (6-2, 290), a two-year starter, in addition to senior Aashish Gottipati (6-3, 210) — a long and strong defensive end who also started in 2016.