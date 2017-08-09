Reclassification isn’t for everyone, but the most recent distribution of Utah high schools into divisions seems to have suite Bonneville coach Jantz Afuvai.
“A breath of fresh air,” Afuvai said.
The Lakers still are in the same classification for the 2017 season. But since most of Bonneville’s brethren from last year either moved up to Class 5A or even the new 6A, the Lakers — even though still in 4A — are playing teams with similar enrollment.
Afuvai now is looking forward to playing in a region that includes Ogden-area schools Ogden High and Ben Lomond. Also joining the mix are Park City, Stansbury and Tooele.
“When you play the best teams in the state, you’re just so much ahead of the curve,” said Afuvai, whose 2016 region included state champion East and powerful Highland.
“We took that [experience] into the offseason and have built on it,” said Afuvai, who has 16 starters back. “I’ve got a great bunch of young guys who have bought in.”
BONNEVILLE LAKERS
Coach • Jantz Afuvai, fifth year
Last season • 1-9, 0-5 in Region 5
State championships • 1980
Other title game appearances • 1982, 1986, 1992, 1998
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Logan, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Northridge, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Fremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Roy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Ogden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Park City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Tooele, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • at Stansbury, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • at Box Elder, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior Jonah Nielson (6 foot 3, 190 pounds) didn’t get most of the starts at quarterback for the Lakers last year. But even a two-game stretch as the signal caller should help heading into this season. “I need a quarterback that makes good decisions,” Afuvai said about running a one-back set. That one back is a returning all-region selection in senior Bronson Fox (5-8, 170), a strong back who will get the brunt of Bonneville’s rushing duties.
Ball hawks • The most experienced returning receiver for the Lakers is senior Kobe Davis (5-10, 160). But he only caught 13 passes, so this is a unit that still is raw. Senior Marcus Cutler (5-7, 170) showed the ability to go get the ball as a starting cornerback last year, and he’ll be given the chance at wideout along with fellow senior Aaron Eberhard (5-10, 170). Tight end is a strong suit with senior Hampton Bouwhuis (6-1, 230) and junior Jeffrey Criddle (6-2, 260) bringing some bulk to the position.
In the trenches • The most promising part of the team, at least in terms of returners, is the offensive line. Three-year starter Jeffrey Montague (6-5, 270) is a college prospect at tackle. Another senior, Jaxson Laramie (6-2, 270), is set for a guard spot, along with senior Jacob Kilts (6-2, 270). In the middle is undersized but feisty senior Caden Smith (5-9, 150). “He’s meaner than hell,” Afuvai said. “You want to talk trench war, that’s it right there.” Defensively, Bonneville returns senior Zac Van Tassell (6-2, 290), a two-year starter, in addition to senior Aashish Gottipati (6-3, 210) — a long and strong defensive end who also started in 2016.
Hit men • The team’s leading tackler last year is back in senior middle linebacker Jaxson Sears (5-9, 170), who made 43 stops. Junior Josh Turpin (6-0, 180) and junior Josh Tafuna’i (6-0, 180) will line up at outside linebacker. Seniors Marcus Cutler and Josh Russo, from cornerback and strong safety positions, also will come up to halt opposing carriers’ progress. “He’ll come downhill and smack you good,” Afuvai said about Russo.
Key returners • Jaxson Sears, Sr. (MLB); Bronson Fox, Sr. (RB); Jonah Nielson, Sr. (QB); Jeffrey Montague, Sr. (OT)
Key losses • Andrew Kemp, RB/QB; Sage Thornock, WR; Colton Shock, OLB; Tate MacFarlane, CB; Jalen Eberhard, TE/DL
The next wave • Josh Turpin, Jr. (OLB); Josh Russo, Sr. (SS); Hampton Bowhuis, Sr. (TE); Jeffrey Criddle, Jr. (TE)