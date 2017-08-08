Hit men • The defense is missing a lot of production from a year ago, but a solid group is returning ready to step into bigger roles. Wilcox is the leader of the group. He had 87 tackles and one interception last season. Not impressed? Here’s a look at the rest of the group: Senior Tyler Draper had 44 tackles, two sacks and one interception; junior Gage Wilcox had 36 tackles and two sacks; Hedglin had 31 tackles and one interception; and Lewis had 26 tackles.