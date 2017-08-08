Monticello hasn’t missed the playoffs since 1998. That may be in part because of the small amount of teams in the state’s lower classifications, but it also speaks to how the Buckaroos always find a way to get the job done.
The biggest question mark this season is who will start behind center. The Buckaroos have two capable options in senior Brayson Wilcox and junior Spencer Knudsen, but coach Arthur Adair said the starting job is “undecided.”
The defense will need its role players from a year ago to step into the spotlight. That shouldn’t be too tough with five players returning who tallied 224 tackles among them last season.
Monticello has a framework in place for a successful season. Identifying a quarterback to rely on and getting him in sync with the experienced receivers will be the big test.
MONTICELLO BUCKAROOS
Coach • Arthur Adair, fourth year
Last season • 3-7, 1-3 in Class 1A South; Lost to Duchesne, 35-6, in Class 1A state quarterfinal
State championships • 1969, 1992, 2001, 2004
Other state title game appearances • 1970, 1971, 1990, 2003
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Grand County, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at San Juan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Rich, 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Altamont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Kirtland Central (N.M.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Layton Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Parowan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Milford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 • at Kanab, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The Buckaroos have not settled on a starting quarterback. Last season’s top two passers, senior Brayson Wilcox and junior Spencer Knudsen, are back, but it’s unclear who will get the edge this year. Wilcox threw for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, while Knudsen passed for 141 yards and one touchdown.
Ball hawks • Seniors Max Hedglin and Paxton Lewis will be the primary deep threats. Hedglin was Monticello’s top receiver last season. He caught 23 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns. Lewis wasn’t as prolific, but he has the potential to be a huge weapon this season.
In the trenches • Senior linemen Justin Cecil and Keaton Young combined for 58 tackles last season. The Buckaroos’ line stalwarts will bring stability for whoever gets the starting quarterback job.
Hit men • The defense is missing a lot of production from a year ago, but a solid group is returning ready to step into bigger roles. Wilcox is the leader of the group. He had 87 tackles and one interception last season. Not impressed? Here’s a look at the rest of the group: Senior Tyler Draper had 44 tackles, two sacks and one interception; junior Gage Wilcox had 36 tackles and two sacks; Hedglin had 31 tackles and one interception; and Lewis had 26 tackles.
Key returners • Brayson Wilcox, Sr. (QB/OLB); Spencer Knudsen, Jr. (QB/TE/DE); Max Hedglin, Sr. (WR/CB); Paxton Lewis, Sr. (WR/CB); Justin Ceil, Sr. (C/DT); Keaton Young, Sr. (RB/MLB); Tyler Draper, Sr. (WR/CB); Gage Wilcox, Jr. (T/DT)
Key losses • Paul DeAnda, T/DT/MLB; Shandon Bradford, SB/OLB
The next wave • Spencer Knudsen, Jr. (TE, DE, QB); Weston Nebeker, Jr. (RB/OLB)