In the trenches • “Our offensive line is actually pretty solid,” said Stephenson, who has a pair of returning starters and a third who is moving back from the backfield. Dillon Lund (6-3, 230) is a junior who was the starting center last year and will slide over a couple notches to play tackle. Senior Kaleb Rowell (6-3, 200) and Hunter Gamble (6-2, 180) will start at offensive guard. Gamble who is a senior who initially went from guard to running back, but he is back again out of necessity. “It was a hard move for him to go back,” Stephenson said. “He’s a good kid, a hard worker.” Lund and Rowell will be mainstays on the defensive line. Both sides of the line will benefit from the return of Calun Whitaker, a junior who played as a freshman but missed last season with an injured knee.