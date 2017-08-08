Kanab is coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses in the Class 1A state championship game by a combined five points.
The Cowboys have been one of the most dominant teams in 1A since they dropped down from 2A for the 2013 season. Kanab reached the state semifinals the first two seasons in 1A and again lost by single-digit margins.
Is this the year the Cowboys shake off their demons and finally claim another title?
Kanab has a veteran coach in Bucky Orton, who is entering his 15th season. However, last season’s team was loaded with seniors, leaving a big question mark for the 2017 season.
One of the most important pieces is back in senior quarterback Tavin Ott.
“Overall, we have very few returners from last season, but this group of kids have always played well together and have had a lot of success in our program,” Orton said. “They were following a tremendously talented class ahead of them and are excited to finally get their opportunity to shine.
“I am thrilled with their work ethic and level of commitment they have shown in the offseason and can’t wait to see them get an opportunity to prove themselves this fall.”
Kanab always seems to find a way to win, and it’s hard not to picture the Cowboys in the playoff mix.
KANAB COWBOYS
Coach • Bucky Orton, 15th year
Last season • 11-2, 4-0 in Class 1A South; Lost to Duchesne, 19-17, in 1A state championship game
State championships • 1974, 1976, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1994, 2005, 2007
Other state title game appearances • 1981, 1983, 1984, 1988, 2006, 2008, 2015, 2016
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • South Sevier, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Duchesne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Layton Christian Academy, 4 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Rich, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Milford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Parowan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 • at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 • Monticello, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Ott knows what it takes to make a state championship game, and he has tasted the bitter defeat. There are a handful of seniors on this year’s team who have one last shot to win it all. Senior running back Porter Johnson brings experience to the backfield. Ott and Johnson should be motivated despite a lack of experience around them.
Ball hawks • A trio of inexperienced wide receivers — juniors Marcus Fox and Kayden McDonald and senior Dillon Rios — could make or break the season. Playoff magic could happen if the Cowboys can mix in these three up-and-comers with senior wide receiver Wyatt Houston and senior tight end Matt Glover.
In the trenches • Senior linemen Jaxson Giddings and Jake Shakespear are returning starters after stellar seasons in 2016. They will be joined by senior lineman AJ Foster, who was a key contributor last season and is expected to play a more prominent role this year.
Hit men • The Cowboys don’t lack linebackers. Senior linebacker Parker Collins will start again this season. He also will be a starting tight end. Houston, Glover, Johnson and Rios each will have linebacker duties, as well, making this a position primed for excitement.
Key returners • Tavin Ott, Sr. (QB/FS); Jaxson Giddings, Sr. (OL/DL); Jake Shakespear, Sr. (OL/LB); Parker Collins, Sr. (TE/LB); Wyatt Houston, Sr. (WR/LB); Matt Glover, Sr. (TE/LB); Porter Johnson, Sr. (RB/LB); AJ Foster, Sr. (OL/DL)
Key losses • Kade Jackson, T/DE; Derrik Fox, MLB; Morgan Barton, G/NG; Tyler Swapp, T/DT; Alan Raddatz, T/DT
The next wave • Marcus Fox, Jr. (WR/DB); Kayden McDonald, Jr. (WR/DB); Dillon Rios, Sr. (WR/LB)