Ball hawks • Seniors Colton Lawson (6-2, 185), who piled up 1,371 yards in catches, and Jakob Johnston (6-2, 200) both return at wide receiver. Kjar said about Lawson: “He’s got really good ball skills, good instincts as far as attacking the ball,” while Johnston is, “bigger and stronger, good for jump balls — stuff like that.” Corner Canyon also returns senior Payton Richards (5-10, 170) in the slot offensively. Free safety Conner Ebeling (6-1, 170), also an all-state kicker, will play alongside senior cornerback Dalton Hagen (5-11, 150) in the defensive backfield. “He’s very active, covers a lot of ground,” Kjar said about Ebeling.