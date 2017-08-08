Eric Kjar enjoyed a steady run of success during his eight-year run at Jordan High, compiling an overall record of 70-29-1.
He takes over at Corner Canyon, replacing Don Eck.
“It was really tough” to leave, Kjar said. “I was kind of ready for something different.”
Kjar points to the little league level of football in the Draper school’s area as a place of promise for future Corner Canyon teams. The current group at the high school isn’t bad, either.
Kjar is known for developing offenses that can scorch opponents with prolific yardage and point totals. He inherits a Division I commit at quarterback in Zach Wilson.
“There’s a little difference in the offense than they’re used to,” Kjar said. “They had been doing a power run game. We’ll be more spread. There’s been a bit of a learning curve.”
CORNER CANYON CHARGERS
Coach • Eric Kjar, first year
Last season • 6-5, 4-3 in Region 7
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Pleasant Grove, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Riverton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Westlake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Orem, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Timpview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Brighton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Cottonwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12 (Thurs.) • at Alta, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • Jordan, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior quarterback Zach Wilson (6 foot 2, 200 pounds) committed to play at Boise State. He threw for 2,708 yards and 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions as a junior. “He’s got good intangibles,” Kjar said. “Natural anticipation, a quick release, throws on time.” Wilson was only two yards shy of being the team’s leading rusher, finishing with 539 yards. Senior running back Tai Gonzales (5-10, 175), who had 329 yards on the ground, also returns “He’s super-quick and strong,” Kjar said. “Good straight-ahead speed, too.”
Ball hawks • Seniors Colton Lawson (6-2, 185), who piled up 1,371 yards in catches, and Jakob Johnston (6-2, 200) both return at wide receiver. Kjar said about Lawson: “He’s got really good ball skills, good instincts as far as attacking the ball,” while Johnston is, “bigger and stronger, good for jump balls — stuff like that.” Corner Canyon also returns senior Payton Richards (5-10, 170) in the slot offensively. Free safety Conner Ebeling (6-1, 170), also an all-state kicker, will play alongside senior cornerback Dalton Hagen (5-11, 150) in the defensive backfield. “He’s very active, covers a lot of ground,” Kjar said about Ebeling.
In the trenches • Defensive end Mikey Petty (6-4, 215) finished with 20 sacks last season. He’ll be back at that position and might see some time at tight end. Another returner, junior Kingsley Holliday (6-2, 285), also will go both ways at tackle positions on each line. “He likes to get after it,” Kjar said. Easton Peterson (6-3, 300) is hoping for a full season at center after knee reconstruction following an ACL injury.
Hit men • A pair of fast linebackers return. Senior Blake Emery (6-2, 190) and junior Caden Johnson (5-11, 180) both had at least 40 tackles a year ago and will return as starters. Runners and receivers may be greeted roughly by newcomers John Scheffner and Luke Cahoon in the secondary.
Key returners • Zach Wilson, Sr. (QB); Mikey Petty, Sr. (DE/TE); Colton Lawson, Sr. (WR); Conner Ebeling, Sr. (S/K)
Key losses • Jason Adams, RB; Dyllin Roberts, LB; Shaun Stockwell, DL; Hayden Borg, WR
The next wave • Jakob Johnston, Sr. (WR); Easton Peterson, Sr. (C); Kingsley Holliday, Jr. (OT/DT); John Scheffner, Soph. (DB)