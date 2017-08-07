Ball hawks • For all of the success in the passing game last year, replicating it will be a challenge because most of the receivers have graduated. The top four Taylorsville ball catchers in 2016 are gone, so carrying the mantle into this season is senior Caleb Shulte (5-8, 160). “He got in every game, but we had some big-time receivers,” Vaituu said. Copper Hills transfer Ma’a Hall (5-7, 165) arrives for his senior season and is a speedy addition with big potential. Also ready to go after the ball is senior Christian Perez (6-0, 170) at cornerback after being ineligible a year ago. “He would’ve been a starter,” Vaituu said. “He worked hard to get eligible.”