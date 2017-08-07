One score from last year said it all for Taylorsville — 91-83.
That was a regular-season defeat to Jordan where the Warriors proved they could put points on the board.
Unfortunately they just as effectively showed they could give up a ton, too.
Despite that, the 2016 season was a major step forward as Taylorsville won its first playoff game in more than a decade. The Warriors edged Davis 28-27 before falling in the quarterfinals to Fremont 48-21.
Now Taylorsville has a new football coach in Pala Vaituu, but the composition of the staff is very similar. Vaituu was an assistant to Rod Wells, who stepped down to become an assistant.
“We’re trying to keep it on the same track and keep on progressing,” Vaituu said.
Numbers still are an issue for Taylorsville, which has 61 players this year.
“We start with, like 90 and it always dwindles down,” Vaituu said. “You have to show up in the offseason — 5:30 a.m. four days a week. But most of our 1s are really good.”
TAYLORSVILLE WARRIORS
Coach • Pala Vaituu, first year
Last season • 5-7, 3-3 in Region 3; Advanced to Class 5A quarterfinals
State title game appearances • 1999
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Murray, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Stansbury, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Alta, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Jordan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at West Jordan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Riverton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Herriman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Copper Hills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Despite missing three games during his sophomore season, quarterback Dane Leituala (5 foot 11, 215 pounds) piled up 2,753 yards passing and 942 on the ground. “He’s a true dual-threat quarterback,” Vaituu said. Leituala has trimmed down from his playing weight —230 pounds — a year ago. Three juniors will share the Warriors’ running attack, including the coach’s son Marshallfaulk Vaituu (5-10, 175), who will be joined by Inoke Taufalele (5-10, 185) and Sharpe Loercher (5-6, 165).
Ball hawks • For all of the success in the passing game last year, replicating it will be a challenge because most of the receivers have graduated. The top four Taylorsville ball catchers in 2016 are gone, so carrying the mantle into this season is senior Caleb Shulte (5-8, 160). “He got in every game, but we had some big-time receivers,” Vaituu said. Copper Hills transfer Ma’a Hall (5-7, 165) arrives for his senior season and is a speedy addition with big potential. Also ready to go after the ball is senior Christian Perez (6-0, 170) at cornerback after being ineligible a year ago. “He would’ve been a starter,” Vaituu said. “He worked hard to get eligible.”
In the trenches • Senior T.J. Hazel (6-2, 260) menaced opposing quarterbacks to the tune of 13 sacks in 2016, and he’ll be back at defensive tackle as well as left tackle on the offensive line. “He just gets off the line and has a low center of gravity,” Vaituu said. Hazel will be joined defensively by senior returning starter Martin Tafa (5-8, 250) at nose guard, while he’ll have two fellow starters back on the O-line — seniors McKay Savini (6-2, 285) and Mona Hunt (6-1, 280). Also look for senior Chris Woo-Ching (5-10, 230) to make an impact at defensive end after playing fullback last season.
Hit men • David Sterer (6-1, 175) made 40 solo tackles as a sophomore and is back at outside linebacker. Marshallfaulk Vaituu will set up shop at an inside backer position, while junior Austin Olson (6-0, 190) will be on the outside. Hazel adds pop after making 53 solo stops last season, and don’t be surprised to see Leituala get in on some hits from a safety position when he’s not orchestrating the offensive attack.
Key returners • Dane Leituala, Jr. (QB/S); T.J. Hazel, Sr. (OT/DT); David Sterzer, Sr. (LB); Mona Hunt, Sr. (OG/DL)
Key losses • Jace Simons, WR; Pastor James Lewis, RB; Chase Hess, WR; Joshua Sterzer, SS
The next wave • Caleb Shulte, Sr. (WR); Ma’a Hall, Sr. (WR/SS); Marshallfaulk Vaituu, Jr. (RB/LB); Christian Perez, Sr. (CB)