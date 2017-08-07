Behind center • Relying on an underclassman to lead the offense could give a coach heart palpitations. However, Zabriskie is confident in the sophomore slated to start behind center. Winkel has big shoes to fill after the Rams averaged 107.2 yards per game through the air in 2016. Lucky for Zabriskie and Winkel, they will be able to lean on the experienced ground attack led by Chisholm. Senior Carter Anderson and junior Tucker Gayler give the Rams plenty of options to run the ball.