All of the building blocks for a winning season are in place for South Sevier. Even finding a new starting quarterback was just a minor obstacle for the Rams.
Sophomore Tracen Winkel will be the starter. Caleb Barton, who was last season’s starting quarterback, chose not to play football this season.
“He is very poised for his age and runs the offense very well,” coach Weston Zabriskie said about Winkel. “Excited to see what he can do.”
South Sevier’s success will center around do-it-all junior Tyson Chisholm.
He is looking to build on an all-state sophomore season. He’ll lead the ground game after rushing for 1,254 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016. He was named to the coaches’ Class 2A all-state first team.
Chisholm also was one of the Rams’ top receiving threats and defensive weapons last season.
SOUTH SEVIER RAMS
Coach • Weston Zabriskie, eighth year
Last season • 4-7, 2-3 in Class 2A South; Lost to Summit Academy, 41-14, in 2A state quarterfinal
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Kanab, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Gunnison Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at North Summit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Grand County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at San Juan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 • at Wayne, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • North Sevier, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Relying on an underclassman to lead the offense could give a coach heart palpitations. However, Zabriskie is confident in the sophomore slated to start behind center. Winkel has big shoes to fill after the Rams averaged 107.2 yards per game through the air in 2016. Lucky for Zabriskie and Winkel, they will be able to lean on the experienced ground attack led by Chisholm. Senior Carter Anderson and junior Tucker Gayler give the Rams plenty of options to run the ball.
Ball hawks • Two of last season’s top receivers, Chisholm and Anderson, are back, but the Rams also have a young and eager group ready. Keep an eye on junior wide receivers Peydon Wood and Yates Taylor and junior tight end Wyatt Morrison. If they can get in sync with Winkel, the Rams’ offense will be tough.
In the trenches • Another huge positive for the Rams is that their offensive line will have two returning starters in senior Mason Schaugaard (5 foot 10, 212 pounds) and junior Zach Roberts (6-1, 215). These two will have a big part in the offense’s success. “We are excited for our O-line possibilities,” Zabriskie said. They are a “very good group.”
Hit men • Chisholm will be a threat on both sides of the ball. He was one of South Sevier’s top defensive weapons last season. He had 137 total tackles, an average of 12.5 per game. “Very excited for our defense,” Zabriskie said. “We have six returning starters.”
Key returners • Tyson Chisholm, Jr. (RB/OLB); Carter Anderson, Sr. (RB/FS); Mason Schaugaard, Sr. (G/DT); Zach Roberts, Jr. (G/DT); Tucker Gayler, Jr. (RB/LB)
Key losses • Cooper Roundy, TE/LB; Braxton Vakuatakakala, OL/DL; Buddy Gardner, QB/LB; Kayson Borg, RB/LB
The next wave • Peydon Wood, Jr. (WR/DB); Yates Taylor, Jr. (WR/DB); Wyatt Morrison, Jr. (TE/LB); Stephen Checketts, Sr. (OL/DL); Tracen Winkel, So. (QB)