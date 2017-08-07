Behind center • The Wolves will break in a new quarterback after five years of the Anderson brothers, Fisher for four seasons and Stockton last season. Crane is only a sophomore, but Lindley is confident in him. “He has worked really hard over the summer and wants the team to do well,” Lindley said. Junior running back Manny Perez added 15 pounds during the spring and summer, and he will be expected to carry the load. Another option is freshman Landan Gale, who Lindley described as “quick and has a great sense of vision and will be a great addition to our team.”