North Sevier has struggled through eight straight losing seasons, but second-year coach Devin Lindley is staying the course and implementing building blocks for his team.
“I’m excited for the season to begin,” Lindley said. “We have focused on making improvements every day. The summer was a great success, as well as our team camp. We are much improved, and we are ready to compete.”
The Wolves will start a new quarterback, sophomore Taylor Crane. The Wolves have an experienced nucleus of receivers with plenty of potential waiting in the wings, as well.
“There are a lot of newcomers eager to get on the field,” Lindley said. “We, as coaches, are ready for players to step up and show us they belong on the field.”
The Wolves have a number of returning starters on both sides of the ball, though, creating a sense of optimism around a program that went 1-9 in 2016. The lone win came against one of North Sevier’s main rivals, Gunnison Valley, early in the season.
“The players look forward to the rivalry games with Gunnison and South Sevier,” Lindley said. “I am just concerned about Aug. 18 vs. Wayne. We are taking one game at a time.”
NORTH SEVIER WOLVES
Coach • Devin Lindley, second year
Last season • 1-9, 0-5; Lost to North Summit, 47-12, in Class 2A state play-in game
State championships • 2008
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Wayne, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Gunnison Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Millard, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at American Leadership Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Grand County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Beaver, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • San Juan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at South Sevier, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The Wolves will break in a new quarterback after five years of the Anderson brothers, Fisher for four seasons and Stockton last season. Crane is only a sophomore, but Lindley is confident in him. “He has worked really hard over the summer and wants the team to do well,” Lindley said. Junior running back Manny Perez added 15 pounds during the spring and summer, and he will be expected to carry the load. Another option is freshman Landan Gale, who Lindley described as “quick and has a great sense of vision and will be a great addition to our team.”
Ball hawks • The receiving corps will be led by senior Brooks Mickelsen and juniors Kody Christensen and Fernando Elmer. Lindley raved about the group’s work ethic and improvement. Christensen “has put in the work necessary to be really good the next few years,” while Elmer “has improved the most from last year to this year.” Adding to the depth is sophomore Burke Mickelsen, who could be key to North Sevier’s turnaround.
In the trenches • Physicality and strength are hallmarks of Lindley’s tenure at North Sevier. Nowhere is that more relevant than on the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Branson Honeycutt and juniors Braydan Nelson and Dayton Reed are the Wolves’ anchors. Lindley called Nelson “crucial to our line” because Nelson spent plenty of time in the weight room. Honeycutt is “physically dominating and will help us on both sides of the ball,” Lindley said.
Hit men • Junior middle linebacker Tanner Sorenson will provide the big hits as the defensive leader for the Wolves this season. North Sevier’s secondary will be strong with junior Riley Ogden and senior Nolan Mickelsen. Lindley said Ogden “is in the group of top corners in 2A” and that he is “impressed with [Mickelsen’s] determination to improve.”
Key returners • Tanner Sorenson, Jr. (LB); Brooks Mickelsen, Sr. (WR/FS); Manny Perez, Jr. (RB/SS); Kody Christensen, Jr. (WR/FS); Riley Ogden, Jr. (DB/RB); Branson Honeycutt, Sr. (OL/DL)
Key losses • Akir Rowe, OL/DL; Noah Porter, RB/DE; Alex Hales, OL/DL; Makay Peterson, OL/LB
The next wave • Taylor Crane, So. (QB); Burke Mickelsen, So. (WR/LB); Braydan Nelson, Jr. (OL/DL); Fernando Elmer, Jr. (WR/DB); Landan Gale, Fr. (RB)