It doesn’t get much better than Desert Hills’ ending to last season.
The Thunder lost their starting quarterback and three other key players from that team, but coach Carl Franke isn’t concerned.
“Our sophomore class as a whole is pretty deep and talented,” he said. “They will come in and everyone will get an opportunity to play and show what they have and make an impact.”
DESERT HILLS THUNDER
Coach • Carl Franke, sixth season
Last season • 10-2, 4-1 in Region 9; Defeated Pine View 28-27 to win the Class 3AA state title
State championships • 2013, 2016
Other state title game appearances • 2011
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Jordan, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Mission Hills, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Cedar City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Canyon View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 • at Pine View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 • Dixie, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19 • at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.
Behind center • With starting quarterback Quinn Kiser graduated, Desert Hills is unsure who will take over. Franke has narrowed it down to sophomores Noah Sewell and Logan Wilstead but has not settled on one. “They are both are good quarterbacks, so as of now we haven’t leaned either way,” he said.
Ball hawks • Seniors Bo Barben and Gavin Young will return as starting receivers for the Thunder. Barben had 140 yards on 16 catches, while Young, who also spent time at defensive back, saw limited touches last season.
In the trenches • Left tackle Leonidas Jacobsen and right tackle Penei Sewell will be the anchors of the offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Sewell is one of the most sought-after recruits in state history.
Hit men • Cole Bailey and Carter Reynolds will bring their height and athleticism to the defensive line where Franke “expects them to rise to the occasion.” The 6-4 Reynolds made 48 tackles, while the 6-5 Bailey had three last season.
Key returners • Bo Barben Sr. (WR/DB); Penei Sewell Sr. (OL/DL)
Key losses • Nephi Sewell (CB/RB); Bundy Sewell (DT/G); Logan Hokanson (DB/WR)
The next wave • Noah Sewell, Soph. (QB); Logan Wilstead, Soph. (QB)