In the trenches • Confidence on the defensive side is largely a result of the returning strength on the line, where Timpview has three returning starters. Highly recruited senior Jackson Cravens (6-3, 300) in an anchor at defensive tackle, while senior Kolby Enosa (6-2, 275) also is back at tackle. Senior Jacob Bosco (6-2, 240) is also a returning starter at an end. The last slot won’t be manned by a returning starter — not from Timpview anyway — but senior Vou Fitisimanu (5-11, 245) transferred from Lone Peak, where he was a standout linebacker. On the offensive line, look for two talented returners at tackle in junior center Canaan Yarro (6-1, 275), who started as a sophomore, and senior Jacob Jefferies (6-1, 240).