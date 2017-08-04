It’s hard not to feel for a one-win team that went winless in its region a year ago, but Richfield coach Eric Thorson doesn’t want your sympathy.
With eight players who made significant contributors as sophomores last season, Thorson knew it likely would be a rough season.
But with all of those contributors returning, his team is experienced and ready to take on the challenges of the revamped Class 3A South.
“We’ve had a great offseason, and we’re bringing back nearly everybody from last season,” he said. “We were extremely young last year. Those kids learned how to compete, and they grew a lot from those experiences. These kids are competitors and they’re resilient.
“They have experience on the field on Friday nights and they’re going to be ready for the whatever comes at them.”
RICHFIELD WILDCATS
Coach • Eric Thorson, fourth season
Last season • 1-9, 0-5 in 3A South
State championships • 1984
Other state championship appearances • 1981, 1986, 1988
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Emery, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • South Sevier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Kanab, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Duchesne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Juab, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • North Sanpete, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Manti, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Emmitt Hafen enters his third season as the starting quarterback, and he’ll have some help in the offensive backfield with senior Tason Lacorti at tailback. “He’s just become a horse this summer,” Thorson said. “He’s been making several breakaway runs so far, and he’s just very difficult to bring down.” Seniors Kale Morrison and Jake Poulsen also will be key contributors at running back, while junior Ian Bate will see plenty of time as a speedy tempo-changer.
Ball hawks • Senior twins Jake and Jed Poulson have some of the best hands on the team, and Thorson believes their athleticism is what will make them valuable on opposite sides of the ball. Jake will be a passing target out of the backfield as a slotback, while Jed returns as the team leader in interceptions last season. Junior wideout Jordan Anderson alsois expected to make a lot of noise downfield for the Wildcats.
In the trenches • After some injury trouble last season, Richfield will have a lot of returning talent on the lines with the likes of seniors Jordan Masaqueptewa, Ethan Lambers and Tyler Brinkerhoff as well as junior Hunter Cahill. Juniors Kade Jensen and Nate Winters alsohave been welcomed surprises in camp and will be valuable pass rushers on the ends.
Hit men • Vocal leader C.J. Johnson will get after people from his middle linebacker spot, while Emmitt Hafen causes problems at both outside linebacker and strong safety. Jed Poulson will be looking to finish above his 73-tackle mark from last season in the defensive backfield.
Key returners • Emmitt Hafen, Jr. (QB/SS/LB); Tason Lacorti, Sr. (RB/TE/DE); Jake Poulsen, Sr. (SB/ATH); Jed Poulsen, Sr. (FS/SS/ATH)
Key losses • Mason Holdaway, SB/FS (373 yards receiving, 2TD; 77 tackles, 2 sacks); Jason Schaugaard, DE (60 tackles, 7 sacks); Jake Luke, LB/DB (64 tackles, 1 INT, 2 fumble recoveries)
The next wave • Jordan Anderson, Jr. (WR/SS); Wyatt Blackner, Soph. (LB/OL); Brittyn Riddle, Soph. (RB/LB); Gavin Brown, Fresh. (QB)