Behind center • Emmitt Hafen enters his third season as the starting quarterback, and he’ll have some help in the offensive backfield with senior Tason Lacorti at tailback. “He’s just become a horse this summer,” Thorson said. “He’s been making several breakaway runs so far, and he’s just very difficult to bring down.” Seniors Kale Morrison and Jake Poulsen also will be key contributors at running back, while junior Ian Bate will see plenty of time as a speedy tempo-changer.