Coaches often come to rue decisions made in championship games, but it also can happen a few rungs shy of that.
Take the case of Layton in 2016. Coach Jim Batchelor said his Lancers went “from first to fifth” in region after going for a 2-point conversion against Davis in the last regular-season contest of the campaign.
Layton didn’t convert on that play, losing 31-30, then was part of a three-way playoff to try to get the fourth playoff berth. The Lancers’ season ended a week later when they fell to Hunter in a half-game showdown with a trip to the playoffs on the line.
Quarterback Tayler Katoa also was hurt on Layton’s last touchdown of the year, which came against Davis, and his absence was felt against Hunter.
“It is what it is,” Batchelor said. “You lose one kid and sometimes you don’t have the depth.”
With coaching departures at Davis, Fremont, Northridge and Syracuse, Batchelor is now easily the dean of the fraternity in Region 1. And experience tells him that graduation losses, which includes Katoa, his leading passer and runner, as well as Austin Clem, his leading tackler, will be a tough early hurdle to overcome.
“We might have some growing pains,” Batchelor said.
LAYTON LANCERS
Coach • Jim Batchelor, 13th year
Last season • 6-4, 3-4 in Region 2
State championships • 1978
Other title game appearances • 1969, 1971, 2007
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Box Elder, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Highland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Davis, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Fremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Northridge, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Bountiful, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Weber, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 (Wed.) • Roy, 7 p.m.
Behind center • In one aspect, the Lancers will have a similar look to 2016. That’s because new quarterback John Hunt, like his predecessor, is a big (6 foot 3, 210 pounds) player for the position. Now Batchelor just has to get him to start thinking like a quarterback. “The kid can flat-out throw the football,” the coach said. “It’s just a matter of how soon he can transition from tight end.” Opponents also will have fun trying to tackle senior running back Mike Laumua (5-11, 210), who Batchelor said is “big, strong and doesn’t go down easy.” Also look for senior scat back Braxton Smith (5-9, 160) to keep defenders on their toes.
Ball hawks • Smith also is valuable defensively, although he might be moved from safety to cornerback. Linebacker Drew Ferneau (6-0, 190) is a senior who has “a great nose for the ball,” according to his coach. Also look for good pass coverage from another linebacker, senior Vinnie Ciancone (6-0, 180), when opponents test the middle. Offensively, the Lancers are looking for newcomers to step up at wide receiver, particularly since Hunt moves from tight end to QB.
In the trenches • Hunt will keep his old spot on defense, and that will help Layton transition. He collected a dozen tackles while only a sophomore at defensive end. Matt Stone (6-3, 230) is a senior and will help Hunt on the D-line. Seasoning on the offensive line can be found, although it’s limited, with senior Jake Sangberg (6-1, 260) manning center after suffering a back injury then surgery a year ago. Another senior, Aaron Anderson (6-0, 285), didn’t start but got some action in 2016 and is at offensive guard.
Hit men • Ferneau was second on the team with 48 total tackles last season. He and Ciancone will be looking for more in their final year. Junior Jackson Caldwell (5-10, 175) had a great camp, Batchelor said, and he will be at another outside linebacker position opposite Ciancone. Dallin Williams (6-0, 150) is also a junior, but his time on varsity last year was not extensive. That’ll likely will change as he gets a shot at strong safety.
Key returners • John Hunt, Jr. (QB/DE); Drew Ferneau, Sr. (LB); Mike Laumua, Sr. (RB); Vinnie Ciancone, Sr. (LB)
Key losses • Tyler Katoa, QB/LB; Austin Clem, LB; Garet Winkler, RB/SS; Hayden Meacham, DE
The next wave • Braxton Smith, Sr. (RB/DB); Jackson Caldwell, Jr. (OLB); Jake Sangberg, Sr. (C); Davis Walker, So. (OT/DT)