Behind center • In one aspect, the Lancers will have a similar look to 2016. That’s because new quarterback John Hunt, like his predecessor, is a big (6 foot 3, 210 pounds) player for the position. Now Batchelor just has to get him to start thinking like a quarterback. “The kid can flat-out throw the football,” the coach said. “It’s just a matter of how soon he can transition from tight end.” Opponents also will have fun trying to tackle senior running back Mike Laumua (5-11, 210), who Batchelor said is “big, strong and doesn’t go down easy.” Also look for senior scat back Braxton Smith (5-9, 160) to keep defenders on their toes.