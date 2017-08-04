The fight in the Hunter Wolverines is as good as anyone, according to their coach. The problem is the amount of players on the field to carry out that fight.
Scott Henderson’s crew finished the 2016 season in a four-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot from Region 2. Hunter then beat Granger in the first round of a tiebreak — a two-quarter game. The Wolverines ousted Layton in Part II of the process later that day.
The reward for all that? Hunter was handled by eventual champion Bingham in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“Overall, we did some good things. But when it came to the top-notch teams like Bingham, we just ran out of gas,” Henderson said. “We could hang with them for a while.”
A few key members from that squad return, but a key unit in Henderson’s scheme — the offensive line — is in a rebuild mode. And many of the top Hunter players will play on both offense and defense once again.
“We’re going to be a little young in the lineup,” Henderson said. “But at Hunter football, our kids are resilient and will step up to the challenge.”
HUNTER WOLVERINES
Coach • Scott Henderson, sixth year
Last season • 6-7, 5-3 in Region 2; Advanced to Class 5A opening round
State championships • 2003
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Clearfield, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Bountiful, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at West Jordan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Cyprus, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Granger, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Kearns, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Bingham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Although the Wolverines lost 1,000-yard rusher Ty Carlson to graduation, the return of two regulars from last year’s backfield make this one of the strongest areas for Hunter. Quarterback Gordon Nai (5 foot 10, 205 pounds) returns for his senior season, and he’s sure to hand the ball often to senior Late Makakono (5-10, 200), who accumulated 1,098 yards last season. Accompanying Makakono at running back will be junior Chase Walker (5-7, 175) and junior Eli Wilson (5-7, 160).
Ball hawks • The pass-and-catch element is rather limited in Hunter’s offensive scheme, but the Wolverines do have a returning tight end in senior Sione Folauhola (6-3, 205) and a couple of promising junior wideouts in Mason Familar (5-11, 150) and Jeff Save (6-2, 180). Perhaps the best at seeking out the ball was Makakono, who snagged five interceptions in the secondary a year ago. Joining him this year are senior cornerbacks Eric Rausch (6-0, 190), Caleb Carlos (5-9, 160) and Jonathon Tonumaipea (5-10, 145). Rausch and Carlos had some spare playing time last year, while Tonumaipea did start about half the year.
In the trenches • Senior Lisiate Tauteoli (6-0, 290) returns as a two-way starter for Hunter who will snap the ball at center and be a regular on the defensive line. Tauteoli is the only returner on the O-line. Junior Manu Tupuola (6-4, 290) is versatile enough to play at either guard or tackle. Senior Lenny Wolfgramm (6-1, 270) got into some games as a defensive tackle last year, and Henderson says he’s got a promising group of freshmen and sophomores who will be worked into the lineup.
Hit men • Henderson appears to have a solid crew in the linebacking unit, with junior Masi Lutui (6-0, 235) able to play at either an inside or outside spot. Pani Brown (6-2, 250) is a senior who saw some time along both lines last year but could end up as a regular this season. Experience might be somewhat lacking, but maturity could be a strong suit for the tacklers as seniors Lepa Kupu (6-1, 195) and Sione Tauteoli (6-1, 210) will be patrolling the middle.
Key returners • Late Makakono, Sr. (RB/DB); Gordon Nai, Sr. (QB); Lisiate Tauteoli, Sr. (C/DL); Sione Tauteoli, Sr. (LB/FB)
Key losses • Ty Carlson, RB; Logan Lutui, LB; Austin Mitchell, RB/DB; Tevita Tauvao, OL/DL
The next wave • Jonathon Tonumaipea, Sr. (CB); Manu Tupuola, Jr. (OL/DT); Masi Lutui, Jr. (LB); Pani Brown, Sr. (LB)