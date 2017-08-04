In the trenches • Senior Lisiate Tauteoli (6-0, 290) returns as a two-way starter for Hunter who will snap the ball at center and be a regular on the defensive line. Tauteoli is the only returner on the O-line. Junior Manu Tupuola (6-4, 290) is versatile enough to play at either guard or tackle. Senior Lenny Wolfgramm (6-1, 270) got into some games as a defensive tackle last year, and Henderson says he’s got a promising group of freshmen and sophomores who will be worked into the lineup.