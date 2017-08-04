After bringing the Sky View football program back to prominence in recent years, coach Craig Anhder decided to start from scratch at Green Canyon High School in North Logan.
While there certainly are several hurdles that a new school has to overcome in its inaugural season of athletic competition, Anhder believes that the mindset of his young team will have it competing and winning early.
“These kids have a great desire to prove themselves,” Anhder said. “People think we don’t have a lot of seniors and we’re the new school so we’re going to struggle for a couple years. These guys are very much in the mode that they want to prove that they can play and play with the best of them.”
While building a consistent program can take years or even decades, Anhder likes what he’s seen from the players who soon will attend Green Canyon.
“There’s some things we’re doing to build the right tradition in our program,” he said. “We did early morning workouts all spring long in our gym at 6 a.m. The kids learned that football isn’t just a show up in the fall kind of thing. It’s a commitment, and this team has shown a commitment to each other very early.”
GREEN CANYON WOLVES
Coach • Craig Anhder
Last season • First-year program
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • Pine View, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • vs. Shelley (Idaho) at Idaho State University, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Viewmont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Chugiak (Ark.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Logan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Bear River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Ridgeline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Sky View, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 • at Ben Lomond, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The Wolves will start sophomore Joe Dygert at quarterback in their inaugural game. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound gunner has great technique on his throws and already has become a vocal leader, according to Anhder. Senior Brock Mortenson is another Sky View transplant that will bring valuable leadership and experience to the squad, and his athleticism and versatility will make him a dynamic weapon at tailback and elsewhere on the offense. Junior Idaho transplant Brett Gasaway will round out the starting backfield and is similar to Mortenson in versatility.
Ball hawks • Senior Chad Yorgason is another player transferring from Sky View, and Anhder is excited to once again have him roaming out wide and in the defensive backfield. He finished third in reception yards at Sky View last season and led the team in interceptions despite only playing safety part-time. Senior Conrad Anhder also will be a valuable target at slotback, while several underclassmen are battling to fill the remaining receiver positions.
In the trenches • The only cemented starter on the offensive front will be 6-2, 315-pound junior tackle Bryson Taylor, but Anhder said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Wolves started five underclassmen. Senior Jaxon Hill (6-3, 225)moves from Sky View to Green Canyon and will anchor the defensive line, but the rest of the defensive rotation is up for grabs.
Hit men • Mortenson’s and Gasaway’s partnership will extend beyond the offensive backfield and into the middle of the defense. The two also will be playing a lot of linebacker/safety. Junior Nathan Corry will be another hard hitter at linebacker with most of the defensive backfield still to be determined.