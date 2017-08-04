Behind center • The Wolves will start sophomore Joe Dygert at quarterback in their inaugural game. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound gunner has great technique on his throws and already has become a vocal leader, according to Anhder. Senior Brock Mortenson is another Sky View transplant that will bring valuable leadership and experience to the squad, and his athleticism and versatility will make him a dynamic weapon at tailback and elsewhere on the offense. Junior Idaho transplant Brett Gasaway will round out the starting backfield and is similar to Mortenson in versatility.