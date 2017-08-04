Behind center • The Dinos seemed fairly secure at quarterback until Triton Abeyta blew out his knee during a match in wrestling season. He’s out for the duration of the football season. Junior Noah Jones (6 foot, 150 pounds), who is credited with good decision-making by his coach, will take over. But the return of Carbon’s leading rusher last year should help ease the transition. Senior Nate Olson (5-11, 145), who gained 1,026 yards, brings speed to the backfield. “If he gets the edge, he can do some damage,” Huntsman said. Junior Collin Lewis (6-1, 210) and senior Ashton Larsen (5-4, 150) have decidedly different body types and will give opponents varied looks from the fullback position.