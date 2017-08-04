Carbon isn’t known for its football history. In fact, the school never has been involved in a championship game, and modern carbon-dating for these Dinos shows that the only playoff win since 1970 came when Carbon beat Union in 2000.
“We’ve got 50 years worth of baggage working against us,” Dinos coach Joshua Huntsman said. “Before I got the job, they had 10 coaches in 10 years. There’s always that lack of consistency.
“We need a few years.”
Huntsman grew up in Newdale, Idaho, a town of about 300 people just outside Rexburg. He said that patience is needed.
With only 30 players around at the end of last season, Carbon starts this season with 46 athletes in the football program. It’s one step forward, according to the coach.
“As coaches, we ask for commitments,” Huntsman said. “We understand what it takes to build a program back up.”
CARBON DINOS
Coach • Joshua Huntsman, third year
Last season • 0-10, 0-5 in 3A North
Last playoff appearance • 2000
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Manti, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Payson, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Duchesne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • Ogden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Union, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • at Emery, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • Grantsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Morgan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Judge Memorial, 7 p.m.
Behind center • The Dinos seemed fairly secure at quarterback until Triton Abeyta blew out his knee during a match in wrestling season. He’s out for the duration of the football season. Junior Noah Jones (6 foot, 150 pounds), who is credited with good decision-making by his coach, will take over. But the return of Carbon’s leading rusher last year should help ease the transition. Senior Nate Olson (5-11, 145), who gained 1,026 yards, brings speed to the backfield. “If he gets the edge, he can do some damage,” Huntsman said. Junior Collin Lewis (6-1, 210) and senior Ashton Larsen (5-4, 150) have decidedly different body types and will give opponents varied looks from the fullback position.
Ball hawks • Junior Sawyer Jones (5-10, 130) brings good hands to wide receiver and defensive back, and Huntsman anticipates giving him more chances to show it this season. “He runs good routes, makes the hard catches,” the coach said. Noah Armstrong (5-10, 145) is another junior wideout, while junior Chance LeCheminant (6-4, 225) is hoping for a full year at tight end. LeCheminant broke his hand one game into the 2016 campaign and played defensive end when he returned.
In the trenches • The defensive line is in the process of being filled, but Huntsman feels more certain about the offensive counterpart. Lewis is big enough to go at offensive tackle, while juniors Makade Bradley (5-11, 255) and Gunnar Jeffs (6-2, 270) are slated to play at center and guard, respectively. Oscar Herrera (5-10, 200) is a senior who, when not patrolling the middle of the defense, will play guard, while sophomore Anthony Madrigal (6-1, 225) is a young tackle who did see some action on the varsity during his ninth-grade year.
Hit men • Herrera will be counted on to make stops at middle linebacker, and he’ll attack near experienced senior Ashton Larson (5-6, 160), who started last season. Outside linebacker Johnny Scoggins (5-11, 155) recorded 28 tackles last season. “We like to refer to them as our downhill defenders,” Huntsman said. Sophomore Jaylon Dennis (5-8, 140), like Madrigal on the line, had limited duty in 2016 but showed enough ability in his two games to get a nod at defensive back for his sophomore season.
Key returners • Nate Olson, Sr. (RB); Chance LeCheminant, Jr. (TE/DE); Makade Bradley, Jr. (C); Ashton Larson, Sr. (LB)
Key losses • Triton Abeyta, QB; Tristan Armstrong, LB; Alan Manzo, SS; Bradyn Lamb, LB
The next wave • Noah Jones, Jr. (QB); Sawyer Jones, Jr. (WR/DB); Anthony Madrigal, So. (OT); Jaylon Dennis, Soph. (DB)