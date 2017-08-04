Behind center • Senior Porter Hollingshead (5 foot 11, 155 pounds) will start this season, his first as starting quarterback, as the replacement for the graduated Jordan Hardy. Hollingshead had the title-clinching interception last season. “We are excited to see what he can do,” Marshall said. The Beavers rely on their ground game, but have found some recent success through the air. Beaver rushed for more than three times as many yards as its passing game last season, but its top three rushers are gone. Senior fullback Tyce Raddon is slated to become a four-year starter (he also plays middle linebacker), and the offense could rest on his shoulders.