Beaver has a strong case as the Class 2A team to beat this season.
The Beavers won back-to-back 2A state championships in 2015 and 2016, and they have 11 returning starters — six on defense and five on offense.
The Beavers will get a new coach with a championship pedigree for the second consecutive year. Jon Marshall takes the reins as coach after serving as an assistant, including on the state championship teams. Randy Hunter resigned in the offseason because he took on an administration role in the Beaver County School District.
“Being the two-time defending state champions, we are circled on pretty much everyone’s schedule,” Marshall said. “Every week is a huge game, and we have to be focused and ready each week. We will get everyone’s best.”
However, the Beavers have some holes to fill because many offensive producers are gone. The good news? The offensive and defensive lines are bolstered by experienced players.
BEAVER BEAVERS
Coach • Jon Marshall, first year
Last season • 11-1, 4-1 in Class 2A South; Beat South Summit, 55-35, in Class 2A state championship game
State championships • 1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1979-1981, 1983, 1990, 2015, 2016
Other state championship appearances • 1969, 1972, 1976, 1977, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1987
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 • at Canyon View, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • Kanab, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • Delta, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at South Summit, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • at San Juan, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • South Sevier, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at North Sevier, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • Grand County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • at Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Behind center • Senior Porter Hollingshead (5 foot 11, 155 pounds) will start this season, his first as starting quarterback, as the replacement for the graduated Jordan Hardy. Hollingshead had the title-clinching interception last season. “We are excited to see what he can do,” Marshall said. The Beavers rely on their ground game, but have found some recent success through the air. Beaver rushed for more than three times as many yards as its passing game last season, but its top three rushers are gone. Senior fullback Tyce Raddon is slated to become a four-year starter (he also plays middle linebacker), and the offense could rest on his shoulders.
Ball hawks • This is another area of dearth for the Beavers. Last year’s top five receivers were seniors, so Hollingshead and his supporting cast will need to find a rhythm quickly if they want to win a third straight state championship. This year’s team could be run-oriented behind a veteran offensive line.
In the trenches • Beaver’s strength is its linemen. Seniors Austin Carter and Brody Munoz will anchor the offensive line and bring plenty of experience. On the defensive side, defensive end Walter Lebaron had 67 tackles and seven sacks last season. Lebaron also caused four fumbles and recovered four fumbles for 48 yards.
Hit men • Linebacker Kolby Oakden is one of Beaver’s key defensive returning starters, and his production is paramount. Oakden had 89 total tackles last season. Raddon again will start at middle linebacker after racking up 65 tackles last season.
Key returners • Tyce Raddon, Sr. (FB/MLB); Austin Carter, Sr. (OL); Brody Munoz, Sr. (OL); Walter Lebaron, Sr. (DE); Kolby Oakden, Sr. (LB)
Key losses • Jordan Hardy, QB/RB/CB; Dillon Smith, RB/OLB; Taylor Macdonald, WR; Colton Leos, RB/SB; McCoy Bergstrom, MLB/RB
The next wave • Porter Hollingshead, Sr. (QB)