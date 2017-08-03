In the trenches • It’s along the front lines where the West coaching staff might be directed initially. Athletic senior Mark Lopez (6-1, 240) should provide the Panthers with an O-line building block at offensive tackle, which also will be the position for senior Tevita Talakai (5-11, 240). Senior Pona Misa (6-0, 290) likely will go both ways, with offensive responsibilities at guard and defensive duties at tackle. It’s something that you might see more of from the team this year. “Not playing in the large classification, we will be playing more schools that will have more two-way players,” Thompson said.