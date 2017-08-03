Behind center • With Davis gone, the Alta running attack will fall to a pair of juniors who are getting collegiate attention and one transfer. Engstrom (6 foot 1, 200 pounds) and Tu’u Afu (6-1, 215) both had 40 rushing attempts in 2016, and the offense’s composition could alter significantly if Engstrom, who had 60 catches as a slot receiver, gets the nod. But look for Stansbury transfer McCoy Didericksen (5-9, 175) to get an opportunity after he ran for 947 yards as a Stallion last year. The constant in the backfield is Dana, who burned defenses for 42 touchdowns last year. “Will had a great season. He’s mentally and emotionally prepared for this season,” Te’o said.