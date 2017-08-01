In the trenches • Matich calls his offensive line the “heart of the team,” and little doubt exists that this unit, with four players who are three-year starters, will continue to make life difficult for opposing defenses. Sam Taimani (6-2, 290) is a senior offensive guard with collegiate suitors. That’s also the case for senior Seni Tuiaki (6-2, 280), who moves from tackle to center. Junior Angilau (6-5, 300) is a senior who also is highly sought after. He will make his home at left guard, while Paul Maile (6-4, 270) will be next to Angilau at tackle. On the defensive line, Hansen will be at defensive end and line up near three-year starter Moa Heimuli (6-1, 290) and BYU-commit Apu Ika (6-4, 340).