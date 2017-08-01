It would be tough to accuse East High of taking it easy.
The two-time defending state champion Leopards, who are riding a 23-game winning streak, will be tested plenty this season. They will travel to face Saguaro, Ariz., and host national power IMG Academy (Fla.).
Oh, and they’re moving up to Class 6A, the state’s largest classification, so East now is the problem of Bingham and Lone Peak, among others, rather than a thorn in the side for Timpview and the like.
“We just feel like, from a competitive standpoint, if we have the IMGs of the world on our schedule and if we’re going to make that kind of commitment to play those kinds of teams, then we want to play the best possible teams in Utah,” East coach Brandon Matich said.
The Leopards proved their mettle last year by beating Concord (Calif.) De La Salle on the road. East’s last regular-season game this year is against IMG. Matich isn’t overly concerned that this test will come at a bad time — just before postseason.
“For years, our final game before playoffs was Highland — a big rival and a very intense game,” said Matich, who prefers to look at the upside. “If we can walk out of that game with head held high, that says something for football in the state of Utah.”
EAST LEOPARDS
Coach • Brandon Matich, sixth year
Last season • 14-0, 5-0 in Region 5; Class 4A state champions
State championships • 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1964, 1974, 1996, 2015, 2016
Other title game appearances • 1973, 1995, 2011, 2013
2017 SCHEDULE
Aug. 17 (Thurs.) • at Timpview, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 • at Bingham, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 • at Saguaro (Ariz.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 • at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 • Taylorsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 • Herriman, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 • at Copper Hills, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 • at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 • West Jordan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 • IMG Academy (Fla.), 7 p.m.
Behind center • Jaylen Warren rumbled for 3,099 yards as the run-heavy Leopards, who passed a total of 40 times last year, went to the quick senior early and often. But East had others: senior Sione Molisi (6 foot, 170 pounds) gained a 1,000 yards and will be joined in the backfield by senior Hailami Felatoa (6-0, 225) as well as juniors Josh Parker (5-10, 200) and Charlie Vincent (6-1, 175). Although the quarterback position sometimes seems almost incidental to the offense, East has both of its signal callers from last year back in starter Ben Ford (6-0, 175), the team’s third-best rusher in 2016, and reserve Nic Harris (6-2, 235) — both seniors.
Ball hawks • Should the Leopards choose to throw, they have a couple of good options. Senior Josh Nielsen (6-5, 200) is a tempting target with his size — “We better get him the ball,” Matich said — and senior Jadin Afuvai (5-11, 155) might be ready to make his mark at wideout after playing on special teams a year ago. Johnson Hansen (6-3, 252) also gives East a good passing option from as a tight end.
In the trenches • Matich calls his offensive line the “heart of the team,” and little doubt exists that this unit, with four players who are three-year starters, will continue to make life difficult for opposing defenses. Sam Taimani (6-2, 290) is a senior offensive guard with collegiate suitors. That’s also the case for senior Seni Tuiaki (6-2, 280), who moves from tackle to center. Junior Angilau (6-5, 300) is a senior who also is highly sought after. He will make his home at left guard, while Paul Maile (6-4, 270) will be next to Angilau at tackle. On the defensive line, Hansen will be at defensive end and line up near three-year starter Moa Heimuli (6-1, 290) and BYU-commit Apu Ika (6-4, 340).
Hit men • Senior Viliami Pulu Tausinga collected 81 tackles, including 49 solo, in 2016, and he’ll be back at inside linebacker. “Nasty and fast and powerful a linebacker as I’ve ever coached,“ Matich said. Harris, if not at quarterback, also is part of the linebacking unit after recording 46 tackles a year ago. Support from the defensive secondary is perhaps the team’s most pressing need, but the Leopards do have experience returning in senior safety Saia Hamilton (5-7, 160), who had 38 solo tackles and assisted on 25 others last season.
Key returners • Junior Angilau, Sr. (OT); Apu Ika, Sr. (DL); Sione Molisi, Sr. (RB); Viliami Pulu Tausinga, Sr. (ILB)
Key losses • Jaylen Warren, RB; Sati Tu’uhetaufa, LB; Tyler Eteuati, WR; Jordan Lolohea, DE
The next wave • Jaylen Vickers, Sr. (CB); Mekelee Guatavai, Jr. (CB), Chase Peterson, Jr. (CB); Andre Toilolo, Jr. (OLB)