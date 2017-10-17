West Valley City • Forty minutes of hockey had transpired between the Utah Grizzlies and the Norfolk Admirals and the home team found itself facing an impossible five-goal deficit against an opportunistic opponent. Suddenly, the Grizzlies caught fire, scoring three goals in four minutes as Michael Pelech, Charley Graaskamp and Greger Hanson all connected against Norfolk goalie Jake Paterson, who had been spectacular up to that point. However, it was too little too late as Norfolk held on for a 5-3 win.