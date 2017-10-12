“Our expectations are to win and we need to get off to a fast start,” Grizzlies coach and general manager Tim Branham said, as his team prepped for a this weekend’s season-opening games against rival Colorado — Friday on the Front Range and Saturday at the Maverick Center (7 p.m.). “We have good goaltending and we have fast players with a lot of skill. We want to put on an exciting brand of hockey for our fans and we will.”