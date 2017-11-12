Provo • Elijah Bryant scored 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting to lead four Cougars in double figures as BYU blasted Mississippi Valley State 91–61 on Saturday night in the college basketball season opener for both teams.

TJ Haws added 14 points, Yoeli Childs had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Zac Seljaas chipped in 11 points at the Marriott Center as BYU improved to 12-1 in home openers in the Dave Rose era.

The Cougars shot 58 percent and held the Delta Devils to 36 percent in the first game without projected starting guard Nick Emery, who withdrew from school on Friday.

BYU was 12 of 25 from 3-point range and led by as many as 41 points before Rose began substituting freely.