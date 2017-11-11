BYU junior guard Nick Emery has withdrawn from the university amid an NCAA investigation into alleged booster improprieties that had thrown his eligibility into question.

“I have decided to withdraw from BYU today,” Emery said in a statement released Friday evening. “Unfortunately, I am mentally not where I need to be in order to perform in basketball and in school this year. As it has been made known, I went through a divorce this year and it has been really difficult for me. I have confidence that I will come back stronger and better. I have every intention on coming back to BYU and representing Cougar nation on the basketball floor. I thank everyone for their love and support, especially my teammates, coaches and the BYU administration that have been an incredible support system. Go Cougs!”

The divorce that Emery refers to in his statement was filed on May 30 and finalized on Oct. 3, according to court records.

The university has said officials there began investigation allegations first made last spring, and have turned their findings over to the NCAA and were awaiting on a decision from college athletics’ governing body.

Emery had practiced and played in exhibition contests until last week when BYU coach Dave Rose said he would keep Emery sidelined until the NCAA had made its ruling.

Emery started exhibition games for the Cougars against New Mexico and Westminster College, but sat out Wednesday’s exhibition against Colorado College. He played 18 minutes against New Mexico in late October, scoring two points, but only played four minutes against Westminster on Nov. 1

“Nick’s personal well-being is my number one concern right now,” Rose said in a statement. “He’s going through a very difficult time, and we’ve had a lot of discussions about what he needs to do to be able to move forward. We both feel like the best thing for him is to take time off before continuing with his basketball career. As coaches and his teammates, we want what is best for Nick, and we know he has a great family that will help him navigate this difficult time. We look forward to welcoming him back at BYU soon.”

The Tribune reported last month that among the allegations BYU was probing involved Emery’s relationship with Brandon Tyndall, a Cougar Club member and an executive at his family’s travel company. BYU was made aware of allegations last spring that Tyndall may have provided Emery with improper benefits, including use of a car and travel to California and Canada.

“Every single item, he has paid,” Tyndall told The Tribune last month. “Everything has been billed. There has been absolutely nothing given to him. We’re friends.”

Emery, 23, had been a starter for the Cougars since his freshman season. Last year, he averaged 13.1 points and 3 rebounds per game, a drop in statistical production from his freshman season, in which he averaged 16.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

As of Friday night, Emery was still listed on BYU’s roster online.