1 of 13 View Caption

Brigham Young Cougars running back Squally Canada (22) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels during an NCAA college football ... BYU defensive back Zayne Anderson (23) makes an interception against UNLV wide receiver Kendal Keys (84) during an NCAA colle... BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann tackles UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton (4) during an NCAA college football game Friday, N... Brigham Young Cougars running back Squally Canada (22) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels during an NCAA college football ... UNLV quarterback Johnny Stanton (4) carries against BYU during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Las Ve... UNLV defensive lineman Nick Dehdashtian (98) tackles BYU running back Austin Kafentzis (2) during an NCAA college football ga... Brigham Young Cougars running back Squally Canada (22) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels during an NCAA college football ... BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) is unable to make an interception against UNLV wide receiver Kendal Keys (84) during a... BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) runs the ball against UNLV linebacker Gabe McCoy (25) during an NCAA college football game ... UNLV wide receiver Elijah Trosclair (82) makes a catch for a touchdown against BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) during... UNLV wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) makes a catch against BYU defensive back Chris Wilcox (32) during an NCAA college foo... Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) celebrates his touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during an NCAA college f... BYU running back Brayden El-Bakri (35) celebrates his touchdown against UNLV during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov...