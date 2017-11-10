Mississippi Valley State at BYU
Tipoff • Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV • BYUtv
Radio • 1160 AM, 102.7 FM, Sirius XM 143
Records • Season opener for both teams.
Series history • BYU leads, 2-0.
Last meeting • BYU 75, MVSU 68 (Nov. 25, 2016).
About the Delta Devils • Coach Andre Payne is in his 4th season and has a 21-78 record at the school located in Leflore County, Miss. … They play13 straight road games to open the season, and will also play at Utahon Monday and Utah State on Wednesday. … Jordan Evans and Jeffery Lewis scored 17 points apiece in their 74-66 exhibition win over Rust College on Thursday and Emmanuel Ejeh and Jamal Watson had nine rebounds apiece.
About the Cougars • They are 11-1 in home openers and 9-3 in season openers under coach Dave Rose, who enters his 13th season with a 305-111career record. … They are projected to start two juniors — guard Elijah Bryant and forward Luke Worthington — and three sophomores — guards TJ Haws and Zac Seljaas and forward Yoeli Childs. … They have won 20 games or more in 12 straight seasons and made 12 straight trips to the postseason. … Junior G Nick Emery will not play as the school awaits a ruling from the NCAA on his eligibility.