Provo • With Tanner Mangum scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery for an Achilles injury he suffered in Saturday’s 20-13 loss at Fresno State, BYU coaches began the process Monday of looking for the junior’s replacement for the final three games of their disappointing season.

Coach Kalani Sitake said it will be an “open competition” between sophomore Beau Hoge, freshman Joe Critchlow and even a player who has not seen any playing time this season, freshman Kody Wilstead.

“We will see who deserves to be the starter, who deserves to take the first snaps this weekend, and that is going to be established throughout the week,” Sitake said.

The Cougars (2-8) travel to Las Vegas to take on UNLV (4-5) on Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels have won two straight games and are five-point favorites at a stadium in which they are 0-8 all-time against BYU. That’s how far BYU’s program has dropped off this season.

BYU at UNLV



When • Friday, 8:30 p.m.



TV • ESPN2



Hoge relieved Mangum twice last Saturday, and entered the game for good with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after the starter suffered the injury on a non-contact play while stepping up in the pocket and attempting to plant his right foot. Hoge completed just 3 of 10 passes for 51 yards and was sacked once.

He was limping noticeably in the later stages of the game, and was playing for the first time since suffering a concussion against Utah State on Sept. 29.

“I don’t know if he is ever been back full strength,” Sitake said of Hoge. “Every one of our players has issues, are banged up here or there. It is just something that we are evaluating, and that factors into the competition part of it, too.”

Coaches were hoping to redshirt Wilstead, so Monday’s announcement that he is in the mix to start is somewhat of a surprise.

“We have felt really comfortable with Joe [Critchlow] and his progress he’s made along the way and the same thing goes for Kody [Wilstead]. He just hasn’t been able to get on the field,” Sitake said.

The coach said sophomores Koy Detmer Jr. and Austin Kafentzis, who have also taken snaps this season, aren’t being considered to be the starting quarterback Friday. Kafentzis has been moved to running back but still takes snaps out of the wildcat package.

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Joe Critchlow (11) throws during the game LaVell Edwards Stadium Friday, October 6, 2017. Boise State Broncos defeated Brigham Young Cougars 24-7.

“There are only so many reps [in practice],” Sitake said. “The three that I mentioned [Hoge, Critchlow and Wilstead], one of those three will be taking the first snap.”

Hoge has the most experience, having started in the Wisconsin and Utah State games when Mangum was out with a high ankle sprain. He has completed 19 of 39 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Critchlow has appeared in three games, and is 6 of 11 for 59 yards, mostly in mop-up duty.

What will determine who wins the latest QB derby at BYU?

“The competition, and seeing who gets us in the best position to score points,” Sitake said. “And that is production for us. There are some guys who haven’t really had their shot. We will see if they deserve it, how well they do leading the offense.”

Does past performance matter?

“Everything matters,” Sitake said. “All that really matters right now is winning this next game. Everything factors into it: experience, ability to run versus ability to throw, command of the offense, and how they are able to manage the offense. All that stuff matters.”