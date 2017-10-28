Provo • It didn’t take BYU fullback Brayden El Bakri long to show he was serious when he said he didn’t want to lose another football game this season.

El Bakri delivered one of the most memorable blows in LaVell Edwards Stadium history Saturday against San Jose State, laying out SJSU kick returner Rahsheed Johnson early in the first quarter.

The hit, which was reviewed by replay officials and ruled to be legal, caused Johnson to fumble, and El Bakri recovered at the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Tanner Mangum threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Matt Bushman to give BYU a 14-0 lead.

Later in the half, El Bakri got a chance to carry the ball and packed it for 15 yards, dragging several SJSU defenders the past 8 or so yards. He also caught a pass for a 1-yard gain.

Crazy ending to first half

The Cougars should have led by more at halftime, but some poor clock management left them with no points after they drove from their 20 to the SJSU 11.

On first-and-10 from the 21 and the clock under a minute, Mangum threw a pass to Bushman that lost 2 yards. Then he scrambled for 10 yards to the 11 as the clock reached 10 seconds remaining.

Rather than spike the ball for a potential field goal, Mangrum scrambled as the clock hit zero and threw the ball to Micah Simon in the end zone. However, Simon dropped it.

Alas, there was a penalty on the play and the touchdown if Simon caught the ball would not have counted, anyway.

Injury update

Several Cougars who have been injured were back and available to play Saturday, including running back Squally Canada, quarterback Beau Hoge, wide receiver Talon Shumway and tight end Tanner Balderree.

Cornerback Troy Warner is out for the season after suffering a foot injury against East Carolina last week.

Running back KJ Hall had 156 combined rushing and receiving yards in the first half, but did not play in the second half due to an undisclosed injury.

Briefly

The Y lighter was Shirley Johnson, longtime BYU football secretary. Johnson was often credited by legendary coach LaVell Edwards as a vital part of the program’s organization and success. … Jamaal Williams, Ty Mattingly, Billy Bryant, Lance Reynolds Jr. and Matt Reynolds carried out the alumni flags for BYU. Corbin Kaufusi, Young Tanner and Sione Takitaki brought out the team flags.


