BYU returns to its Mountain West and Western Athletic roots with an exhibition game against New Mexico at the Pit in Albuquerque, N.M. on Friday night. And it looks like Cougar guard Nick Emery will participate.



Emery, a junior guard and team captain, is the focus of a probe by BYU and the NCAA over whether he received improper benefits from a school booster, a story first reported by The Salt Lake Tribune early Friday.



Emery has taken part in most of BYU’s preseason practices and played in the team’s intrasquad game earlier this week. The school indicated in a news release Friday afternoon that he would likely play in the New Mexico exhibition, citing NCAA rules.



“After receiving information about alleged violations of NCAA rules, BYU contacted the NCAA and has been working to address issues related toNick Emery’s eligibility,” the BYU statement said. “While we do not comment on a pending investigation, we note that relevant NCAA rules concerning eligibility do not impact a player’s ability to participate in practices,scrimmages, or exhibition games.”

After Friday’s game, BYU will play two more exhibitions — both at the Marriott Center — against Westminster College on Wednesday and Colorado College on Nov. 8.



BYU opens the regular season at home on Nov. 11 against Mississippi State.



This story will be updated.

