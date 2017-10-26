(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a s... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23), rear, and Brigham Young Cougars guar... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) passes as the BYU men's basketball team pl... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23), defended by Brigham Young Cougars fo... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) after a dunk as the BYU men's basketb... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30), defended by Brigham Young Cougars guard Jah... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Bryant (3) as the BYU men's basketball team plays ... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) as the BYU men's basketball team play... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) as the BYU men's basketball team play... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a s... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Kajon Brown (13) pulls down a rebound as the BYU men's ba... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) scores as the BYU men's basketball team pl... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Braiden Shaw (31), Brigham Young Cougars forward Dalton... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Jahshire Hardnett (0) pulls in a rebound as the BYU men's... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a s... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) drives as the BYU men's basketball team play... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball te... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Braiden Shaw (31) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Zac S... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Bryant (3) shoots as the BYU men's basketball team... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Jahshire Hardnett (0) as the BYU men's basketball team pl... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball te... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) drives as the BYU men's basketball team play... (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball te...
(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23), rear, and Brigham Young Cougars guard Kajon Brown (13) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) passes as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23), defended by Brigham Young Cougars forward Luke Worthington (41), as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) after a dunk as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30), defended by Brigham Young Cougars guard Jahshire Hardnett (0), as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Bryant (3) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Kajon Brown (13) pulls down a rebound as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) scores as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Braiden Shaw (31), Brigham Young Cougars forward Dalton Nixon (33), and Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Bryant (3) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Jahshire Hardnett (0) pulls in a rebound as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Nick Emery (4) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) drives as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Braiden Shaw (31) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Zac Seljaas (2) look for the loose ball as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Elijah Bryant (3) shoots as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard Jahshire Hardnett (0) as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) drives as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017. (Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) shoots as the BYU men's basketball team plays a scrimmage game known as the Cougar Tipoff, in Provo, Wednesday October 25, 2017.