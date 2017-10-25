Provo • BYU offensive coordinator Ty Detmer learned Monday that his boss wants him to be more aggressive with his play calling.
He presumably learned Tuesday that he could be without his top offensive weapon, troubled running back Ula Tolutau, when the Cougars try to break their seven-game losing streak at home against also 1-7 San Jose State at 1 p.m. Saturday (BYUtv).
He tried to explain Wednesday how he will go about making coach Kalani Sitake happy with a depleted arsenal.
“Well, we still gotta be smart,” Detmer said. “It doesn’t mean just throw caution to the wind and drop back and throw Hail Marys every down. For me, it means we can open up things a little bit. … It might mean a little more throwing on first down, being a little more aggressive on third down, those kinds of things.”
Despite his ineffectiveness until the fourth quarter in last week’s 33-17 loss to lowly East Carolina, Tanner Mangum is still the starting quarterback, Detmer reiterated, after having said that “it is time to probably evaluate and really see what we have at the quarterback position, and trust that he will make the right decisions and those things.”
Reading between the lines, it sounds like Detmer won’t hesitate to go to another quarterback if the offense starts sluggishly against an SJSU defense that isn’t as bad as ECU’s was supposed to be, but close. The Spartans are 119th in the country in total defense, allowing 480 yards per game.
“You gotta do what you feel like is the best for the team to win the game, so I wouldn’t say, without giving away the game plan, that there is going to be a big change in what we are doing,” Detmer said. “ It is a matter of calling it and having the players make plays. That’s the aggressive side.”
Moving on, maybe, without Tolutau
Detmer said nothing much will change in the run game, even if Tolutau doesn’t play. The Cougars’ leading rusher was cited for marijauna possession Oct. 8 but still played in games against Mississippi State and ECU later in the month before news of his legal issues was made public Tuesday.
Sitake declined to address Tolutau’s status with the team in his weekly television/radio show Tuesday night, saying only that the coaching staff loves and cares for the freshman and still supports him.
Addressing a question regarding the running back depth chart for Saturday’s game, Detmer said the rotation will include KJ Hall, Riley Burt and Squally Canada, who has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
“Probably those three, right now, that we are looking at,” Detmer said. “And, you know, we will wait to hear what is going on with Ula.”
Another promising back, Trey Dye, suffered an injury against MSU and won’t play. Junior Kavika Fonua, a converted linebacker, hasn’t played since the Utah game in Week 3 and remains out with an undisclosed injury. Detmer said Fonua might seek a medical redshirt.
Briefly
Detmer said Austin Kafentzis has the option to throw out of the wildcat package, but the former Jordan High quarterback has not attempted a pass so far. … The Cougars practiced indoors Wednesday for the third time this week. Detmer said because the Cougars practice at 9:30 a.m., the frost is not off the grass on the outdoor field and playing on the field would damage the grass.