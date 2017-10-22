The Cougars (1-7) are a hot mess in all three phases, but especially on offense, as they return to practice Monday morning and begin to prepare for a San Jose State team that had a bye this weekend. The Spartans (1-6) lost 54-16 to Utah and 61-10 to Utah State in September and will certainly be looking at Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at LaVell Edwards Stadium as a way to salvage its season against a once-proud program. That’s what USU did last month and ECU did Saturday in front of a crowd of 38,835 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that included 5,000 or so BYU fans staring on in disbelief at the train wreck the Cougars have become in coach Kalani Sitake’s second year.