Troubled BYU football player Francis Bernard, who is redshirting this season after running afoul of the school’s honor code last season and last summer, was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of DUI.
Bernard, who played running back for the Cougars in 2015 and linebacker in 2016 before being suspended prior to the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl, was booked into the Utah County Jail and also ticketed for driving without a valid license and failure to have proper registration.
According to jail documents, Bernard was booked at 2:30 a.m. Saturday and released 90 minutes later.
Bernard has not been seen with the BYU football team for several weeks, according to several teammates, and it is not clear whether he is still enrolled at BYU.
His brother, James Bernard, told The Salt Lake Tribune in August that the Herriman High product wanted to transfer to rival Utah after BYU suspended him during training camp and asked him to redshirt in 2017.
However, after meeting with several BYU athletic department administrators, Francis Bernard apparently chose to remain at BYU and work through his problems.
In late August, a video was released by the website MormonLeaks.com that shows a heated conversation between Bernard and Provo police officers in December of 2016.
Bernard was found guilty in January of 2017 of noise disturbance stemming from an Aug. 14, 2016 incident, a class B misdemeanor. He was fined $150 and placed on probation, court records show.
He pleaded guilty in April of 2017 to a charge of disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, and paid an additional $150 fine from an incident that happened on Dec. 4, 2016. The charge was reduced to an infraction.
BYU lost 33-17 to East Carolina Saturday night and team officials were not immediately available for comment.
