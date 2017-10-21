A pair of former Western Athletic and Mountain West conference rivals will play a basketball game for charity next Friday.
BYU will travel to Albuquerque, N.M. to take on New Mexico in Dreamstyle Arena, formerly known as the Pit, at 7:30 p.m. MDT. Proceeds from the exhibition game that does not count toward a team’s record will benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.
The NCAA has approved the game because schools are allowed an additional exhibition game if the funds raised go to disaster relief.
BYU and UNM last met in December of 2015, with BYU taking a 96-66 win at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. BYU holds a 77-55 record in the series.
General admissions tickets go on sale on Monday at 8:30 a.m. MDT and can be purchased at UNMTickets.com or at the arena’s box office.
The Cougars will conduct their annual Cougar Tipoff instrasquad game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Marriott Center. They also have exhibition games scheduled against Westminster College on Nov. 1 and Colorado College on Nov. 8. The season begins Nov. 11 at the Marriott Center against Mississippi Valley State.