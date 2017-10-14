That’s the opposite of what Mendenhall, now Virginia’s coach, labels “complementary football,” when one group follows through on the other’s success. The Cougars produced such a convergence in the third quarter, with Ghanwoloku’s interception leading to Tanner Mangum’s 27-yard TD pass to Aleva Hifo to make it 28-10. But a sack and a fourth-down interception kept the Cougars from taking advantage of Akile Davis’ fumble recovery on the kickoff, and then the Bulldogs (4-2) drove for another score.