The former Northridge High star intercepted two passes off Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who otherwise had a sensational game. Ghanwoloku’s first interception came in the Cougars’ end zone, and he returned it 67 yards to the MSU 33. His second pick came deep in BYU territory, and he returned it to the BYU 42. A face mask penalty moved the Cougars into Mississippi State territory, and they scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Mangum to Aleva Hifo.