Provo • BYU coach Kalani Sitake said in his weekly press briefing Monday that he takes full responsibility for the Cougars’ woeful first half of the 2017 college football season.
“The kids are doing everything we have asked them to do and I am not coaching well enough. That’s what it comes down to,” Sitake said as the 1-5 Cougars began preparing for Saturday’s game at Mississippi State.
Kickoff is at 10 a.m. MDT and the game will be televised by the SEC Network. The Bulldogs (3-2), who fell 28-21 to BYU last year in double overtime, are more than three touchdown favorites.
Given the chance to point fingers after the Cougars latest embarrassing loss, a 24-7 setback to Boise State last Friday, Sitake time and again directed the blame at himself.
“Our offensive issues are my fault,” he said. “…What it comes down to is we have to coach them up better.”
Sitake said “morale is good” and he doesn’t feel like he has to be a psychologist or a mental strength coach. Players remain motivated to turn around what is the worst start for BYU since 1973, when the Cougars also began the season 1-5.
“There is no quit in them,” Sitake said. “All we can do is put in the work and see what happens. … I don’t blame the players. They give us all the effort. Us as coaches got to get it done.”
With 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in Friday’s loss, BYU coaches inserted freshman Joe Critchlow into the game, ostensibly ending what they had hoped would be a redshirt season. Sitake said it wasn’t necessarily a sign that they plan to use Critchlow more moving forward.
“I think he will be in the mix,” Sitake said. “We will see what happens.”
Sitake criticized the play of starting quarterback Tanner Mangum after Friday’s game, causing speculation that the junior would be benched this week. Mangum’s backup, Beau Hoge, did not dress for the game because of a concussion.
“What Tanner did in the first quarter was really good for us,” Sitake said. “We just need to be consistent as a group and that’s a job for the coaches to get done. I think Joe being in the mix was because Beau was banged up and not healed yet and wasn’t able to go last week. So we will see how that progresses with Beau as well. So that probably had more to do [with Critchlow playing] than anything else.”
Meanwhile, BYU’s depth chart continues to move away from what it looked like when the season began.
Linebacker Matt Hadley and receiver Talon Shumway, both starters, are no longer listed and presumed to be out with injuries. Projected starting tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau is still recovering from a late-camp foot injury, but Sitake said Monday that the junior still hasn’t been ruled out for the season.
He did acknowledge that defensive tackles Tevita Mo’unga and Lorenzo Fauteau, who was injured against Boise State, are done for the season and Mo’unga will seek a medical redshirt.
