Same with Sitake. He did not anticipate a 1-4 start to his sophomore year as coach, leading to so much disappointment and chatter. He thought both his offense and defense would be better than what they’ve been thus far. A phone conversation he had with his wife in a stadium elevator an hour or so after a recent loss revealed his exasperation. But there’s no pressure coming from anyone on the outside that burdens him more than the pressure he feels from within.