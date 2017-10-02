Provo • Let the shell game begin.
BYU football coach Kalani Sitake said in his weekly press briefing on Monday that any of five quarterbacks on the Cougars’ roster could start on Friday against Boise State at LaVell Edwards Stadium, including two guys he was hoping to redshirt this season.
That also includes the opening-day starter, junior Tanner Mangum, who was injured on the final play against Utah on Sept. 9 and has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Or it could be redshirt sophomore Beau Hoge, who left last week’s 40-24 loss to Utah State in the second quarter with the Cougars holding a 21-14 lead.
“I don’t talk about our injuries too often, but there is still the chance that Tanner and Beau could play this week,” Sitake said. “That is still up in the air.”
The second-year coach said he is still “looking at the possibility” of taking redshirts off freshman returned missionaries Joe Critchlow and Kody Wilstead, but doesn’t want to do that if they don’t have to.
“We have to factor all that in, even with the thought that Tanner and Beau will still return, if not this week then hopefully soon,” Sitake said.
The coach said a quarterback’s health, and his past playing performance, will be among the criteria used to determine who will start.
“I will say this with Tanner: If he is healthy and ready to go and he has had good practice time, then he will play. He will start,” Sitake said. “The same thing with Beau. If Tanner can’t go, then Beau. So it is just down the line again. … It is kind of up in the air, depending on how guys progress with their health, No. 1, and No. 2 being able to get the best guys out there to help us win.”
Curiously, Sitake did not mention the third-stringer who filled in Friday when Hoge left the game with an apparent concussion, redshirt sophomore Koy Detmer Jr., until he was asked about the quarterback’s three interceptions.
“Turnovers were a glaring negative,” in the loss, Sitake acknowledged, but stressed that dwelling on how the Cougars gave the game away would be disrespectful to Utah State and its effort in beating BYU for the first time in Logan since 2010.
Sitake did not address the health status of starting linebacker Butch Pau’u, who left the game in the first half and did not return.
He did say that Riley Burt is back with the running backs, after having been moved to defense before the LSU game.
