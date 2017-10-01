Cal State Bakersfield 3, Utah Valley 2 • In Bakersfield, Calif., the Wolverines (7-11, 2-1 WAC) won two of the first three sets and led late in the fifth but fell 28-26, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 17-15 to the Roadrunners (10-8, 4-0). Lexi Thompson had a match-high 19 kills for UVU and added 11 digs.