San Diego • The BYU women’s volleyball team, ranked ninth in the nation, used balanced play to secure a four-set win (25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18) over conference rival No. 17 San Diego on Saturday at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.
The Cougars won the first set 25-23 and the 17th-ranked Toreros won the second by the same score.
BYU (15-1, 4-0 West Coast Conference) then won the final two sets 25-20 and 25-18 to defeat San Diego (10-4, 3-1).
McKenna Miller led the Cougars with 14 kills, while Veronica Jones-Perry, Cosy Burnett and Taylen Ballard added 13, 11 and nine, respectively. Lyndie Haddock had 42 assists, Mary Lake added 15 digs and Kennedy Redding had seven blocks.
Utah 3, Oregon State 0 • No. 15 Utah (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) earned a 27-25, 25-16, 25-17 sweep over the Beavers (10-6, 0-4). Adora Anae had 11 kills and 15 digs for the Utes, and Bailey Choy added 29 assists and 11 digs.
New Mexico 3, Utah State 0 • In Albuquerque, N.M, Utah State’s undefeated conference start came to an end in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 loss to the Lobos.
The Aggies are 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference and 11-5 overall. Senior outside Lauren Anderson led the Aggies with 15 kills.
New Mexico is 10-6, 2-2.
Weber State 3, Northern Arizona 0 • In Ogden, Amanda Varley had 14 kills and Andrea Hale added 12 as the Wildcats (4-12, 2-2 Big Sky) picked up a 25-22, 25-23, 25-16 sweep of the Lumberjacks (6-9, 2-2).
Cal State Bakersfield 3, Utah Valley 2 • In Bakersfield, Calif., the Wolverines (7-11, 2-1 WAC) won two of the first three sets and led late in the fifth but fell 28-26, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 17-15 to the Roadrunners (10-8, 4-0). Lexi Thompson had a match-high 19 kills for UVU and added 11 digs.
Dixie State 3, Dominican 0 • In St. George, the Trailblazers (5-8, 3-2 PacWest) swept their way to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Penguins (3-9, 2-2). Dixie State sophomore Lauren Gammell collected game-highs of 12 kills and four total blocks.
Men’s tennis
Utah State at Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament • In Pocatello, Idaho, freshman Jose Fernando Carvajal won his singles matches in the quarterfinals and semifinals and teamed with freshman Valdemar Holm to win the consolation finals. Play continues Sunday.
Women’s tennis
Utah at Wildcat Invitational • In Evanston, Ill., the Utes received singles wins from Alexia Petrovic, Brianna Turley and Whitney Turley to go along with three victories in doubles. Play continues on Sunday.
Women’s golf
SUU at Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate • In Palm Desert, Calif., Southern Utah sophomore Kamonwan Prasurtwong is tied for third with a five-over 149 (75-74). The Thunderbirds (636) are ninth heading into Sunday’s final round.