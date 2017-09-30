BYU quarterback Beau Hoge wasn’t able to finish his second career start, as he was injured in the second quarter. Fellow redshirt sophomore Koy Detmer Jr. took over, but had a rocky start. Detmer had a snap go over his head that he recovered at the BYU 2, and also threw a second-quarter interception that the Aggies turned into a field goal to take a 24-21 halftime lead.