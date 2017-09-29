The issue for BYU, having totaled 19 points against LSU, Utah and Wisconsin, is how much it will help the offense to face a Group of Five defense, after those futile performances against Power Five opponents. It’s also true that BYU posted only 20 points against FCS opponent Portland State. And the Aggies didn’t provide any cure to freshman quarterback Jake Heaps and the BYU offense in 2010, as the Cougars needed a late touchdown just to reach 16 points.