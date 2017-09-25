Provo • Moments after BYU’s embarrassing 40-6 loss to Wisconsin on Sept. 16 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, senior linebacker Fred Warner and the rest of the Cougars’ captains got together in the locker room and scheduled a players’ only meeting.
They held it two nights later at the stadium, several players and coach Kalani Sitake acknowledged at Monday morning’s weekly press briefing as the Cougars wrapped up their bye week and turned their attention to Friday’s rivalry game with Utah State.
“It’s been frustrating,” Warner said of the Cougars’ 1-3 start. “We haven’t been playing the way we should be playing.”
Receiver Micah Simon said any and all players were free to speak. He believes the meeting did some good and helped the team identify what it needs to do to improve.
“Guys stepped up who I’ve never heard be vocal before,” Simon said.
BYU at Utah State
Friday, 6 p.m.
TV • CBSSN
Sitake said he welcomed it.
“Well that’s a good sign,” he said. “That’s what we are trying to promote with our players, is to lead this team. I have said it before: this is their team. I want them to feel like they have a say in what we do as a program. It made me happy that they were able to take this on and have a player-only type of meeting.”
Punter Jonny Linehan said last week was a similar schedule to a game week, but without set practices because a lot of coaches were out recruiting. Players ran the practices, but weren’t in helmets and pads.
“We definitely practiced, but not a traditional practice,” Linehan said.
BYU released a new depth chart Monday, and it shows junior Tanner Mangum “or” redshirt sophomore Beau Tanner as the starting quarterback against Utah State. Mangum did not play in the loss to Wisconsin, but was seen throwing passes in pregame warmups with his left ankle in a protective boot and propped on a wheeled scooter.
Asked for a timeline on Mangum’s return, Sitake said it is “too early” to make a “definitive” decision on when that will be.
“He’s not on a scooter anymore, so that’s a positive,” Sitake said.
Safety Zayne Anderson also did not play against the Badgers, but his status is unclear. Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga left the game with an apparent leg injury and did not return.
Whatever the case, Warner said the bye week helped the players refocus, and the team meeting also went well.
“You will see a different team this week,” Warner promised.