Mendenhall took over a BYU program in 2005 that had suffered three losing seasons, including two with him as defensive coordinator, under Gary Crowton. Mendenhall went 11-2 in his second year in a turnaround he remembers as both difficult and satisfying. Comparing his current task to the one in Provo, though, he said, “I would magnify that two or three times. It’s really hard work, but it’s absolutely rewarding, and it’s really nice to be wanted and needed for a chance to make a difference.”