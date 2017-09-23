When the Big 12 spurned BYU, Holmoe was surprised: “Going in, I was confident,” he says. “We had a really good proposal. When the Big 12 decided not to do anything, we didn’t see that coming. I just felt like we had something good going here. When we went through the process, we were stronger than I thought we were. Going to powerful people, alums, we realized, we’ve got something great here. People say, we got rejected. I don’t look at it like that. It was the wrong time, that’s all. We’re not weak, we’re strong.”