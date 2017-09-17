1 of 36 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Alec... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars run off of the field before the game at LaVell Edwards Stad... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Co... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores a touchdown past Brigh... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) falls to the ground during the ga... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers safety Natrell Jamerson (12) tackles Brigham Young Cougars quar... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) runs off of the field during the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) makes a catch over Brigham Yo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground during the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) falls to the ground during the ga... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scores a touchdown past Brigh... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs the ball past Brigham Yo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Alec... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) makes a catch over Brigham Yo... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Alec... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) throws the ball for an intercepti... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) greets fans after the game at LaV... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars fans watch during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturd... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) leaps over Brigham Young Coug... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) leaps over Brigham Young Coug... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) walks off of the field after being... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars walk off of the field after the game at LaVell Edwards Stad... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars fans watch during the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturd... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake walks off of the field after the g... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Jonah Trinnaman (3) runs the ball during the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground after being ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground after being ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) is chased down for a safety by Wis... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground after being ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) remains on the ground after being ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) is chased down for a safety by Wis... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Beau Hoge (7) is chased down for a safety by Wis...