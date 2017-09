1 of 5 View Caption

(Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars run off of the field before the game at LaVell Edwards Stad... (Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Tanner Mangum (12) watches practice before the ...