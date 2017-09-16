Former running back Brian McDonald and former receivers Ross Apo, Austin Collie and Cody Hoffman carried out the alumni flags before the game. Running back Squally Canada, snapper Matt Foley and defensive end Corbin Kaufusi carried out the team flags. … BYU and Wisconsin are scheduled to play again next year (Sept. 15, 2018) in Madison. … BYU was a 17-point underdog against Wisconsin. The only other time since 1980 that BYU has been an underdog of more than 17 points was in 2004 against USC. The Trojans won that game, 42-10. … The Cougars wore white jersey tops and white pants as part of a white-out promotion. … Junior starting free safety Zayne Anderson was held out of the game with an undisclosed injury.