A statue of a cougar on BYU’s campus was vandalized early Saturday morning, and police say the suspects were literally caught red-handed.
The statue, located near LaVell Edwards Stadium, was spray painted with two red “U” logos the morning of the football game between rivals BYU and Utah. Bright Young University police Lt. Steven Messick said a witness saw a group vandalizing the statue at about 4:50 a.m.
“Our officers did a great job and hustled right down,” Messick said. “The cougar had been spray painted.”
Soon after, police questioned four people in a vehicle near the area.
Among the clues that led officers to believe they had found their suspects: the group had red paint on their hands.
“They noticed they had red paint on their hands. They smelled like spray paint and they had a stencil of a block letter U in the car,” Messick said. “They admitted to vandalizing the statue.”
Police cited the four people with misdemeanor criminal mischief and released them. By Saturday afternoon, the paint had been removed from the cougar statue.