(Trent Nelson | Tribune File Photo) BYU receiver McKay Jacobson (6) is tackled by Utah Utes linebacker Matt Martinez (52) ... (Trent Nelson | Tribune File Photo) BYU running back Bryan Kariya (33) carries the ball as Utah Utes linebacker Matt Marti... (Chris Detrick | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes kicker Andy Phillips (39) misses a field goal during the second half game a... (Rick Egan | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes kicker Andy Phillips (39) poses with his missionary buddy, Kyle Carlson, Ogden, ... (Chris Detrick | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes linebacker Chaz Walker #32 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the ... (Chris Detrick | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes linebacker Chaz Walker #32 tackles Boise State Broncos running back Jeremy ... (Steve Griffin | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes kicker Andy Phillips (39) practices prior to kickoff in the University of U... BYU wide receiver McKay Jacobson, right, can't get away from Utah linebacker Matt Martinez (52) during the first half of an N... (Courtesy BYU) Larry Moore earned all-Western Athletic Conference honors during his two seasons at BYU. (Courtesy BYU) Larry Moore earned all-Western Athletic Conference honors during his two seasons at BYU. (Courtesy University of Utah) Utah quarterback Mike McCoy threw for 3,860 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 1993 season. Brigham Young wide receiver Zac Collie (85) is tackled by Tulsa's Nick Graham during the third quarter of a college football ... Brigham Young wide receiver McKay Jacobson (80) takes the ball 77 yards on a punt-return for a touchdown against Wyoming as w... Brigham Young tight end Jonny Harline (13) waits for the ball to score the winning touchdown against Utah during the fourth q... Brigham Young tight end Jonny Harline (13) celebrates one of his touchdown catches against Utah during the fourth quarter of ... Brigham Young players pile on tight end Jonny Harline (13) after his winning touchdown catch after as time ran out to beat Ut... Brigham Young tight end Jonny Harline (13) hauls in the pass for a touchdown against Utah during the first quarter of their c... (Courtesy University of Utah) Marquess Ledbetter finished the 2005 season with five sacks.
(Trent Nelson | Tribune File Photo) BYU receiver McKay Jacobson (6) is tackled by Utah Utes linebacker Matt Martinez (52) as the Utes face BYU in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, November 27, 2010. (Trent Nelson | Tribune File Photo) BYU running back Bryan Kariya (33) carries the ball as Utah Utes linebacker Matt Martinez #52 dives in for a tackle at Rice-Eccles Stadium Saturday, November 27, 2010. (Chris Detrick | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes kicker Andy Phillips (39) misses a field goal during the second half game at the The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday October 26, 2013. USC won the game 19-3. (Rick Egan | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes kicker Andy Phillips (39) poses with his missionary buddy, Kyle Carlson, Ogden, BYU faced The University of Utah game, at Lavell Edwards Stadium, Saturday, September 21, 2013. Phillips and Carlson served in Norway together. (Chris Detrick | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes linebacker Chaz Walker #32 celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of the Maaco Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium Wednesday December 22, 2010. Boise State won the game 26-3. (Chris Detrick | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes linebacker Chaz Walker #32 tackles Boise State Broncos running back Jeremy Avery #27 during the first half of the Maaco Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium Wednesday December 22, 2010. Boise State is winning the game 16-3. (Steve Griffin | Tribune File Photo) Utah Utes kicker Andy Phillips (39) practices prior to kickoff in the University of Utah versus University of Arizona football game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, AZ Saturday, October 19, 2013. BYU wide receiver McKay Jacobson, right, can't get away from Utah linebacker Matt Martinez (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2010, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart) (Courtesy BYU) Larry Moore earned all-Western Athletic Conference honors during his two seasons at BYU. (Courtesy BYU) Larry Moore earned all-Western Athletic Conference honors during his two seasons at BYU. (Courtesy University of Utah) Utah quarterback Mike McCoy threw for 3,860 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 1993 season. Brigham Young wide receiver Zac Collie (85) is tackled by Tulsa's Nick Graham during the third quarter of a college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2006, in Provo, Utah. BYU beat Tulsa 49-24. (AP Photo/George Frey) Brigham Young wide receiver McKay Jacobson (80) takes the ball 77 yards on a punt-return for a touchdown against Wyoming as wide receiver Bryce Mahuika (2) watches during the fourth quarter of their college football game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2006, in Provo, Utah. BYU beat Wyoming, 55-7. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) Brigham Young tight end Jonny Harline (13) waits for the ball to score the winning touchdown against Utah during the fourth quarter of their college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2006, in Salt Lake City. BYU beat Utah, 33-31. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) Brigham Young tight end Jonny Harline (13) celebrates one of his touchdown catches against Utah during the fourth quarter of their college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2006, in Salt Lake City. Harline had 118 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns for the day. BYU beat Utah, 33-31. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) Brigham Young players pile on tight end Jonny Harline (13) after his winning touchdown catch after as time ran out to beat Utah 33-31 in 2006. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) Brigham Young tight end Jonny Harline (13) hauls in the pass for a touchdown against Utah during the first quarter of their college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2006, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac) (Courtesy University of Utah) Marquess Ledbetter finished the 2005 season with five sacks.