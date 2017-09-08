There have been a ton of memorable games over the course of the BYU-Utah rivalry. We even took a look at five of those games that deserve more recognition.

So in keeping in the spirit of preparation for the latest chapter in the BYU vs. Utah rivalry, here is a look back at the best performances by each unit over the history of the rivalry.

Offensive line

(Courtesy BYU) Larry Moore earned all-Western Athletic Conference honors during his two seasons at BYU.
BYU in 1996 • Larry Moore, a guard who would play eight seasons in the NFL, anchored a line that paved the way for BYU’s 366 yards rushing on 63 attempts in a 37-17 win.

Running back

(Jaren Wilkey/BYU) BYU running back Luke Staley runs for yards against Utah during their game in 2001.
BYU’s Luke Staley in 2001 • The Doak Walker Award winner gained 169 yards on just 17 carries and ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns after unbeaten BYU trailed 21-10. His efforts helped the Cougars rally for a 24-21 win.

Quarterback

(Courtesy University of Utah) Utah quarterback Mike McCoy threw for 3,860 yards and 21 touchdowns during the 1993 season.
Utah’s Mike McCoy in 1993 • In the first of his two consecutive 34-31 victories in the rivalry, McCoy completed 29 of 47 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns as Utah won in Provo for the first time in 22 years.

Receivers

Jonny Harline catches the winning touchdown for BYU , on the last play of the game, in football action BYU vs Utah at Rices-Eccles Stadium.
BYU in 2006 • Tight ends Jonny Harline and Daniel Coats combined for 13 catches for 198 yards, including Harline’s winning touchdown in a 33-31 victory. Zac Collie, Bryce Mahuika and McKay Jacobson also had multiple catches.

Defensive line

(Courtesy University of Utah) Lewis Powell helped the Utes win the Mountain West title in 2003.
Utah in 2003 • With Sione Pouha, Lewis Powell and Marquess Ledbetter leading the way, Utah held BYU to 156 total yards in a 3-0 win, Utah’s only shutout in the rivalry’s modern era.

Linebackers

BYU wide receiver McKay Jacobson, right, can't get away from Utah linebacker Matt Martinez (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2010, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart)
Utah in 2010 • Matt Martinez and Chaz Walker were involved in 31 total tackles as the Utes held BYU under 300 total yards in a 17-16 victory.

Defensive backs

BYU in 1972 • Utah’s two quarterbacks combined for 4-for-22 passing with four interceptions. Dave Atkinson had two interceptions and Craig Crompton and George Gourley added one each, with Gourley’s 24-yard touchdown return clinching a 16-7 win.

Special teams

Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Remington Peck (44) nearly bucks a punt by Utah Utes punter Tom Hackett, as BYU faced The University of Utah, at Lavell Edwards Stadium, Saturday, September 21, 2013.
Utah in 2013 • Andy Phillips kicked two field goals and Tom Hackett averaged 44.2 yards on 11 punts in the Utes’ 20-13 victory.

